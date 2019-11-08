Preview: Wisconsin takes on Eastern Illinois in home opener
Wisconsin (0-1) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-1)
Game: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Kohl Center
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: BTN+ (Asher Low)
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Follow Online: The Badgers' Den
Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @JakeKoco, @alow_33
Pre-game notes
Wisconsin plays host to Eastern Illinois in its home opener Friday night at the Kohl Center. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after dropping their openers on Tuesday. Wisconsin lost in overtime to No. 20 Saint Mary's and EIU came up short on the road at No. 13 Texas Tech.
This will be the seventh meeting between the two programs, and in the previous six Wisconsin holds a 5-1 record over the Panthers.
The Badgers had multiple chances to pull off a minor upset against the Gaels on Tuesday, but came up short on the final possession of both regulation and overtime. Junior forward Nate Reuvers tied a career-high with 22 points and will look to build off of his strong start to the year.
The Badgers have been nearly perfect in home openers as they have won 20 of their last 21 opening games at the Kohl Center.
Eastern Illinois features Wisconsin natives Shareef Smith (Madison Memorial), Deang Deang (Madison East) and George Dixon (Milwaukee Riverside).
|Pos.
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)
|
6-0, 184
|
10.0
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
G
|
Brad Davison (Jr.)
|
6-4, 206
|
16.0
|
4.0
|
0.0
|
G
|
Kobe King (R-So.)
|
6-4, 205
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
F
|
Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)
|
6-8, 217
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
F
|
Nate Reuvers (Jr.)
|
6-11, 235
|
22.0
|
6.0
|
0.0
Joining us tomorrow night at the Kohl Center for our home opener?— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2019
Be in your seats by 6:45 p.m. for a recognition of the family of assistant coach Howard Moore#4Moore » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/yhgXh73Hx5
|Pos.
|Eastern Illinois
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb
|
G
|
Mack Smith (Jr.)
|
6-2, 185
|
8.0
|
3.0
|
G
|
Marvin Johnson (Jr.)
|
6-6, 190
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
G
|
Josiah Wallace (Jr.)
|
6-4, 185
|
2.0
|
4.0
|
F
|
George Dixon (Jr.)
|
6-6, 190
|
13.0
|
10.0
|
F
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown (Jr.)
|
6-6, 230
|
10.0
|
0.0
