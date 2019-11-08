Wisconsin plays host to Eastern Illinois in its home opener Friday night at the Kohl Center. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after dropping their openers on Tuesday. Wisconsin lost in overtime to No. 20 Saint Mary's and EIU came up short on the road at No. 13 Texas Tech.

This will be the seventh meeting between the two programs, and in the previous six Wisconsin holds a 5-1 record over the Panthers.

The Badgers had multiple chances to pull off a minor upset against the Gaels on Tuesday, but came up short on the final possession of both regulation and overtime. Junior forward Nate Reuvers tied a career-high with 22 points and will look to build off of his strong start to the year.

The Badgers have been nearly perfect in home openers as they have won 20 of their last 21 opening games at the Kohl Center.

Eastern Illinois features Wisconsin natives Shareef Smith (Madison Memorial), Deang Deang (Madison East) and George Dixon (Milwaukee Riverside).