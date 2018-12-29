Ticker
Preview: Wisconsin's final non-conference test before Big Ten play

No. 15 Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) at Western Kentucky (6-6 2-0)

Game: Dec. 29, 2018 at the E.A. Diddle Arena (Bowling Green, KY)

Time: 4:30 PM CT (Saturday)

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Charles Bassey
WKU Athletics

Pre-game notes

*(1st) Wisconsin is the first active member of the Big Ten to play in Diddle Arena since Michigan on Nov. 26, 1977.

*(4) Western Kentucky assistant Hennssy Auriantal played four seasons at Wisconsin from 1995-99.

*(No. 4) The Badgers are currently No. 4 in the NCAA's NET rankings and already have six wins over major conference teams, best in the nation.

*(9) Redshirt senior Lamonte Bearden, who played his high school ball at Germantown (WI), did not play in Western Kentucky's first name games but has been active in the last three.

*(13) UW has started the season 10-2 or better in 13 of the last 17 seasons.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

15.9

3.8

2.8

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

9.2

2.7

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.8

4.9

1.1

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.4

2.5

1.8

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.2

10.6

5.0
Projected Starting Five (Western Kentucky)
Position Western Kentucky HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

Taveion Hollingsworth (SO)

6-2/165

15.4

5.1

SG

Josh Anderson (SO)

6-6/195

8.7

2.8

SF

Dalano Banton (FR)

6-8/190

4.1

3.0

PF

Jared Savage (JR)

6-5/200

14.7

3.9

C

Charles Bassey (FR)

6-11/245

14.2

9.3
Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall

No. 2 Michigan

2-0

12-0

No. 13 Ohio State

2-0

11-1

No. 23 Indiana

2-0

11-2

No. 8 Michigan State

2-0

10-2

No. 15 Wisconsin

2-0

10-2

Minnesota

1-1

10-2

Purdue

1-1

7-5

Nebraska

1-1

10-2

Maryland

1-1

9-3

No. 24 Iowa

0-2

10-2

Northwestern

0-2

8-4

Rutgers

0-2

6-5

Penn State

0-2

6-6

Illinois

0-2

4-8
{{ article.author_name }}