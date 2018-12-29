Preview: Wisconsin's final non-conference test before Big Ten play
No. 15 Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) at Western Kentucky (6-6 2-0)
Game: Dec. 29, 2018 at the E.A. Diddle Arena (Bowling Green, KY)
Time: 4:30 PM CT (Saturday)
Watch: CBS Sports Network
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-game notes
*(1st) Wisconsin is the first active member of the Big Ten to play in Diddle Arena since Michigan on Nov. 26, 1977.
*(4) Western Kentucky assistant Hennssy Auriantal played four seasons at Wisconsin from 1995-99.
*(No. 4) The Badgers are currently No. 4 in the NCAA's NET rankings and already have six wins over major conference teams, best in the nation.
*(9) Redshirt senior Lamonte Bearden, who played his high school ball at Germantown (WI), did not play in Western Kentucky's first name games but has been active in the last three.
*(13) UW has started the season 10-2 or better in 13 of the last 17 seasons.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
15.9
|
3.8
|
2.8
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
9.2
|
2.7
|
1.9
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
4.8
|
4.9
|
1.1
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.4
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
19.2
|
10.6
|
5.0
We Badgers try to stick to the four main food groups: points, rebounds, assists and winning— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 22, 2018
(syrup optional)
Ethan Happ epitomizes this, racking up 19pts, 8reb and 5ast in today's win pic.twitter.com/t0VCvg48Ww
|Position
|Western Kentucky
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Taveion Hollingsworth (SO)
|
6-2/165
|
15.4
|
5.1
|
SG
|
Josh Anderson (SO)
|
6-6/195
|
8.7
|
2.8
|
SF
|
Dalano Banton (FR)
|
6-8/190
|
4.1
|
3.0
|
PF
|
Jared Savage (JR)
|
6-5/200
|
14.7
|
3.9
|
C
|
Charles Bassey (FR)
|
6-11/245
|
14.2
|
9.3
Sources: 11 NBA scouts are expected to be on hand for Saturday's showdown in Bowling Green between Wisconsin and Western Kentucky. 5:30 PM ET tip on @CBSSportsNet.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 28, 2018
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
No. 2 Michigan
|
2-0
|
12-0
|
No. 13 Ohio State
|
2-0
|
11-1
|
No. 23 Indiana
|
2-0
|
11-2
|
No. 8 Michigan State
|
2-0
|
10-2
|
No. 15 Wisconsin
|
2-0
|
10-2
|
Minnesota
|
1-1
|
10-2
|
Purdue
|
1-1
|
7-5
|
Nebraska
|
1-1
|
10-2
|
Maryland
|
1-1
|
9-3
|
No. 24 Iowa
|
0-2
|
10-2
|
Northwestern
|
0-2
|
8-4
|
Rutgers
|
0-2
|
6-5
|
Penn State
|
0-2
|
6-6
|
Illinois
|
0-2
|
4-8