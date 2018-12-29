*(1st) Wisconsin is the first active member of the Big Ten to play in Diddle Arena since Michigan on Nov. 26, 1977.

*(4) Western Kentucky assistant Hennssy Auriantal played four seasons at Wisconsin from 1995-99.

*(No. 4) The Badgers are currently No. 4 in the NCAA's NET rankings and already have six wins over major conference teams, best in the nation.

*(9) Redshirt senior Lamonte Bearden, who played his high school ball at Germantown (WI), did not play in Western Kentucky's first name games but has been active in the last three.

*(13) UW has started the season 10-2 or better in 13 of the last 17 seasons.