Coming off their first win away from the Kohl Center, the Badgers are looking to build on a two-game winning streak at home against Rider. Wisconsin is riding the momentum from arguably its most impressive win of the season, a 68-48 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

D'Mitrik Trice recently earned Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors for his improved play. The junior guard has scored over 20 points in each of Wisconsin's last two games.

UW has been perfect in Madison as it looks to improve to 7-0 inside the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is fueled by its defense, and if it can hold teams near 35 percent from the field, as Greg Gard's team did against the Volunteers, the Badgers will have a chance to contend with anyone Big Ten.

The Rider Broncs have been inconsistent throughout non-conference play. They were destroyed by Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils in a 37-point loss on the road, but they do have a road win over Vermont, an elite mid-major program, on their resume.

The Broncs are led inside by starting center Tyere Marshall. The senior is averaging a double-double to the tune of a team-high 15.7 points per game and a team-leading 10.7 rebounds per contest. The Philadelphia native is extremely efficient near the rim, shooting nearly 61 percent from the field. Rider also features a balanced offensive attack and has four players scoring in double figures this year. Frederick Scott is shooting 41.4 percent from behind the arc.

Per UW game notes, Wisconsin is 8-1 all-time against teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and the Badgers are playing their first ever game against Rider.

Wisconsin will look to finish an inconsistent non-conference slate on a high-note as the Badgers get ready for steady conference play Friday against the Ohio State Buckeyes.