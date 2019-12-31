News More News
Preview: Wisconsin returns home to face Rider

Asher Low • BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com Staff Writer

Teams: Wisconsin (7-5) vs. Rider (7-3)

Game: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Watch: BTN (Jeff Levering and Brian Butch)

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Lane Grindle and Andy North)

Pre-game notes 

D'Mitrick Trice
D'Mitrick Trice (Darren Lee)

Coming off their first win away from the Kohl Center, the Badgers are looking to build on a two-game winning streak at home against Rider. Wisconsin is riding the momentum from arguably its most impressive win of the season, a 68-48 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

D'Mitrik Trice recently earned Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors for his improved play. The junior guard has scored over 20 points in each of Wisconsin's last two games.

UW has been perfect in Madison as it looks to improve to 7-0 inside the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is fueled by its defense, and if it can hold teams near 35 percent from the field, as Greg Gard's team did against the Volunteers, the Badgers will have a chance to contend with anyone Big Ten.

The Rider Broncs have been inconsistent throughout non-conference play. They were destroyed by Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils in a 37-point loss on the road, but they do have a road win over Vermont, an elite mid-major program, on their resume.

The Broncs are led inside by starting center Tyere Marshall. The senior is averaging a double-double to the tune of a team-high 15.7 points per game and a team-leading 10.7 rebounds per contest. The Philadelphia native is extremely efficient near the rim, shooting nearly 61 percent from the field. Rider also features a balanced offensive attack and has four players scoring in double figures this year. Frederick Scott is shooting 41.4 percent from behind the arc.

Per UW game notes, Wisconsin is 8-1 all-time against teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and the Badgers are playing their first ever game against Rider.

Wisconsin will look to finish an inconsistent non-conference slate on a high-note as the Badgers get ready for steady conference play Friday against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Projected Starters (Wisconsin)
Pos. Wisconsin  HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)

6-0, 184

10.8

4.5

3.1

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

6-4, 206

9.2

3.9

1.9

G

Kobe King (R-So.)

6-4, 205

10.8

3.5

1.2

F

Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)

6-8, 217

9.6

4.4

1.3

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

6-11, 235

14.7

5.3

0.7
*Based on UW game notes
Projected Starters (Rider)
Pos Rider HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

Christian Ings (Fr.)

6-2, 176

6.3

2.4

1.6

G

Stevie Jordan (Sr.)

6-0, 170

14.3

3.8

4.9

G/F

Dimencio Vaughn (R-Jr.)

6-5, 220

12.8

6.6

1.0

F

Frederick Scott (R-Jr.)

6-8, 230

14.9

6.7

1.2

C

Tyrere Marshall (Sr.)

6-9, 240

15.7

10.7

1.5
*Based on Rider game notes
