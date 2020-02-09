Wisconsin returns home Sunday for what will be a crucial conference clash with Ohio State. Any time this UW team has a chance to pick up a home win inside the conference, it has to take full advantage. The Badgers enter Sunday's matinee looking for a season sweep of the Buckeyes. The first time these two teams met, Wisconsin used late game heroics from Brevin Pritzl and Tyler Wahl to pull off the 61-57 upset of the then 5th-ranked OSU. Kyle Young (appendicitis) missed the first game between these schools but is now back in the starting lineup.

Without Kobe King, questions about offensive consistency are only growing louder. Coming off of an ugly 70-52 loss at Minnesota, UW will turn to Nate Reuvers. The junior had a team-leading 14 points against the Gophers - right on his season average - as he continues to find offense both inside and outside.

The Big Ten is full of teams that are nearly impossible to figure out on a night-to-night basis. Possibly no team has been more of an enigma than Ohio State. On Dec. 15, this program was one win away from the No. 1 overall ranking in college basketball. Fast forward to Jan. 23, and they are 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference, laboring with the likes of Nebraska and Northwestern. Since that date, the Buckeyes have won three in a row as they look to carry that momentum into the Kohl Center.

As is the theme around the conference, OSU is led by their man in the middle. Junior Kaleb Wesson averages a team-high 14.3 points per game to go along with nearly 10 boards. The Westerville, Ohio, native had a massive game the last time these two teams met, with 22 points and 13 rebounds despite the loss.

The Badgers have won 12 of the last 15 games between these two schools in Madison, and five of the last seven overall.