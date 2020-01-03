Wisconsin finished non-conference action on a positive note, and now turns towards the gauntlet of the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers take their three-game winning streak on the road to Columbus, where the 5th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes await.

It was an inconsistent non-conference slate for UW, and it will look to find consistency as conference play ramps up. There were devastatingly cold shooting slumps to deal with, the suspension of Micah Potter and the inability of key returners to find consistent offense. Yet, the Badgers are now playing their best basketball at the right time.

This winning streak has been fueled by D'Mitrik Trice, who has found his stroke and then some. The junior starter is averaging a team-leading 20.3 points per game over the last three contests, all of which have been wins. The Ohio native is shooting a scorching 57.1 percent from beyond the arc in those three games. To stay with the Buckeyes, Wisconsin will need a hot shooting day from distance.

This team's calling card has been defense, and UW is holding opponents to just 60.5 points per game through 13 contests. The Buckeyes have been extremely impressive offensively and enter Friday night's game averaging 77.6 points per contest. Wisconsin's defense setting the tone and pace against the Buckeyes will be a key to an upset.

For Ohio State, it has been a start that has exceeded all expectations. Junior forward Kaleb Wesson has once again led this team on the interior while averaging a team-high 14.2 points per game to go along with nine rebounds. The Ohio native can hurt you in a variety of ways; he is not only confident with his back to the basket, but can also step out and hit the three ball with consistency. The Buckeyes will be without junior forward Kyle Young, who is scheduled for appendix surgery. Young had been a consistent starter for OSU all year long.



Ohio State leads Wisconsin, 88-71, all-time. The home and away splits tell the story as Wisconsin is 46-30 vs. the Buckeyes in Madison, and 24-54 on the road in Columbus.