The Badgers, who are 14-2 in their last 16 Big Ten openers, limp into Saturday's game after three straight losses in non-conference play. Wisconsin has been struggling mightily, specifically on the offensive end, failing to eclipse more than 54 points in any of the past three games.

UW relies on its offensive balance, and every starter aside from D'Mitrik Trice is scoring in double figures this year. The lack of a go-to scorer, though, has been hampering their ability to create quality shots.

Coming off of a disappointing year, Indiana is off to a blistering start. While they have played opponents they were expected to cruise past, the Hoosiers' 16-point home win against then-No. 17 Florida State proved their early legitimacy.

Archie Miller's squad is led by senior Devonte Green, who is coming off the best game of his career. The senior scored a career-high 30 points off the bench and did it in a variety of ways. The Badgers will also have to key in on sensational freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, a versatile, athletic power forward who is active on the glass.

A victory on Saturday would give IU a 9-0 start for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Wisconsin is desperate for a win, and a home victory against a scorching-hot Indiana team could give the Badgers a needed jolt of momentum. The Badgers have won 17 of the last 20 games against the Hoosiers. Additionally, UW has won 16 straight over Indiana in Madison.