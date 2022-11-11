The Badgers will head to Milwaukee for game two of their young season, taking on the Stanford Cardinal in the Brew City Battle. Both teams are coming off a win over lesser opponents, with Stanford knocking off Pacific, 88-78, the same day the Badgers ran away from South Dakota, 85-59.

Stanford got past Pacific by riding a brilliant performance from their senior graduate transfer from Davidson, Michael Jones. Jones dropped 31 points on 9-of-15 from the field and 3-of-8 from downtown. The Cardinal also got 22 points from their big man Maxime Raynaud, a 7-footer from France. He'll likely come off the bench, but still rotates in for quality minutes at the five.

Stanford runs big and they play big. They go forward-heavy with three guys in their starting lineup at least 6-foot-7. Combine that overall height with the tall Frenchman coming off the bench, and this team almost resembles some of the Big Ten teams that will populate the Badgers' schedule once conference play starts.

With all that height, Stanford poses a problem in the paint. They'll likely look to feed the ball inside as much as possible, going to work on Steven Crowl and attempting to get the big man in foul trouble. Without Crowl, Wisconsin suddenly becomes very thin at big man, with backup center Chris Hodges not being much of an offensive threat.



Stanford didn't play the cleanest game against Pacific. They lead by as many as 19, but only won by 10 points when all was said and done. They also turned the ball over 16 times, a number they'll have to cut back on if they want to contend with Wisconsin's opportunistic defense.

Another area to keep an eye on is three pointers. Wisconsin absolutely let South Dakota have it from downtown in the opener, shooting a scorching 46.2%. Seven Badgers made a three pointer. Stanford, on the other hand, struggled from deep in their first game. They only shot 36.4%, not abysmal but nothing to hang your hat on. South Dakota loves to shoot the three, and Wisconsin was able to adjust accordingly and limit their production from deep. Stanford, with their height, will pose a different problem for Greg Guard's defense to defend.

Overall, however, Stanford shot 60%. They were able to get the looks they wanted, for the most part. South Dakota could shoot from deep, yes. But the Badgers defense will get their first real test against another high-major team in the second game of the season.

Wisconsin won their only other matchup with Stanford 62-46, back in 2018 in the Bahamas.