Preview: Wisconsin looks to keep Big Ten title hopes alive against Rutgers

No. 13 Wisconsin hits the road for the final time this season as it travels to Piscataway for a rematch with Rutgers. The Badgers are looking avenge a 73-65 loss they suffered back on Feb. 12 inside the Kohl Center. UW is 2-0 in these rematch situations with wins over Ohio State and Michigan State earlier this year.

The Scarlet Knights victory over Wisconsin would be their third of four-straight wins over ranked teams. Since then, however, Steve Pikiell's group has dropped consecutive games away from home.

Inside the Jersey Mike's Arena, Rutgers is 13-2 on the season with wins over each team in the top five of the Big Ten, with the exception of Wisconsin. On the flip side, UW has continued to find ways to grind out victories to the tune of a conference-best 8-2 record away from home.

If Wisconsin improves to 3-0 in avenging losses, the recipe to a victory will likely include a return to its identity on the defensive end and limiting turnovers on Saturday evening. In Rutgers' win earlier this season, Ron Harper Jr. tallied 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting, which included some tough shots and timely baskets. The tandem of Paul Mulcahy and Geo Baker combined to score 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including 4-for-5 from three.

On the offensive end, the Badgers will need to take care of the ball, a category in which UW leads the Big Ten with 8.7 turnovers per game. In the loss to the Scarlet Knights, Wisconsin turned it over eight times in the second half - four coming in the last four minutes. A Johnny Davis miscue with 4:07 remaining sparked a 14-5 run to close out the win for Rutgers.

Tyler Wahl, who tallied a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, was Wisconsin's best player in the first meeting between these two schools. In UW's most recent contest, a win over Minnesota, Wahl racked up 12 points and 10 rebounds, six of which were on the offensive glass. Likely drawing the matchup against Harper Jr. once again, Wahl's performance on both ends will be crucial for the Badgers.

Off the bench, Gard may finally have some reliable backcourt depth. Jordan Davis scored seven points and added a pair of rebounds and assists against the Gophers, and Jahcobi Neath returns after serving a one-game suspension. Lorne Bowman could be back as well after he missed the previous two games with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Saturday evening will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two schools with Wisconsin leading the series, 9-4. Rutgers holds a 3-2 edge in Piscataway, including a 3-1 mark since it joined the Big Ten in 2014-15. With Illinois losing to Ohio State on Thursday, Wisconsin now controls its destiny and can win an outright Big Ten regular season title if it wins out.