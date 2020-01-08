Fresh off what could be a season-altering win this past Friday at Ohio State, Wisconsin returns home to face a much-improved Illinois Fighting Illini squad. The Badgers are in the midst of their best stretch of basketball this season as they enter Wednesday's conference clash as winners of their last four games.

The key for Greg Gard and his group has been on the defensive end of the floor. UW has not allowed more than 64 points to an opponent throughout this four-game winning streak, and is giving up only 51.5 points per game in those contests.

UW has seen recent contributions from a number of different players. In Columbus, one of those heroes was freshman Tyler Wahl, who finished with seven rebounds, including a critical offensive board that put Wisconsin in the driver's seat during the final minute of play. This test against Illinois can help to prove that the win at Ohio State was indeed the catalyst Wisconsin needed to succeed in a daunting Big Ten Conference.

Illinois will be led Wednesday night by two players with NBA futures in Ayo Dosummu and Kofi Cockburn. In order to beat the Fighting Illini, the Badgers will have to use their defensive prowess to keep the tandem in check.

Dosunmu is a sophomore guard who can slash to the rim, has elite length and is also an extremely talented defender. Expect Brad Davison, who helped hold Dosunmu to just 4-of-16 shooting in last year's game in Champaign, to attempt to match the Chicago native's physicality.

The true matchup nightmare for all the Badgers is the seven-footer Cockburn. The Jamaica native has averaged a near double-double with 15.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a true freshman. While he is still raw around the rim, the sheer athleticism of Cockburn will provide major issues on the offensive glass and when Wisconsin attacks the interior on offense. UW will have to rebound as a team to negate Cockburn's impact Wednesday night.

Wisconsin will hope to continue its 15-game winning streak - nine of those by double digits - over Illinois. According to UW game notes, those victories are UW's longest win streak against a Big Ten opponent.