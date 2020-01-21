News More News
Preview: Wisconsin looks for a bounce-back win against Nebraska

Asher Low • BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com Staff Writer
Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) vs. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5)

Game: Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Kohl Center

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Watch: BTN (Dave Revsine and Robbie Hummel)

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @alow_33

Pre-game notes 

Fred Hoiberg is in his first year as head coach at Nebraska
Fred Hoiberg is in his first year as head coach at Nebraska (Associated Press)

Coming into Tuesday's contest as winners of six of its last eight games, Wisconsin's opportunity for a bounce-back win at home against a struggling Nebraska team is a crucial one in order to keep pace with the top of the Big Ten Conference. The track record looks solid for Greg Gard and his team; after each of the Badgers' previous two conference losses, the group has responded with convincing wins this season.

The 67-55 loss to Michigan State on Friday evening was never as close as the final score indicated. Wisconsin was simply outmatched by the depth and versatility of a Spartans group coming off of their worst loss of the season. Outside of Nate Reuvers' 19 points, UW's offense was once again inconsistent for a unit that has struggled to create on that end of the floor.

With the Cornhuskers coming to Madison, the Badgers have a golden opportunity for a win, and that potential victory will be dictated by pace of play. While UW wants to work at a slow, deliberate pace, Nebraska will attempt to speed the Badgers up. Fred Hoiberg, after his stint with the Chicago Bulls, has brought new-age thoughts to Lincoln, including a much faster game. If Wisconsin can keep the Huskers out of transition and lower the amount of possessions in this game, it should take care of business Tuesday night.

Nebraska has, at times, struggled mightily in Hoiberg's first year. At other times, though, it has shown flashes of potential. The Cornhuskers are led by their guards, which suits them well for a run-and-gun type of pace. Nebraska features three backcourt players all averaging double-figures: point guard Cam Mack, Florida Gulf Coast transfer Haanif Cheatham and Robert Morris transfer Dachon Burke Jr.

Fans in Lincoln will certainly have to be patient with Hoiberg, who has essentially built this roster by mixing and matching transfer pieces and recruits who were not originally his. There is optimism in Nebraska, but this team lacks the high-major experience to compete on a night-to-night basis in the toughest conference in college basketball.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series against Nebraska, 16-14, and has won 10 of the past 14 meetings against the Huskers.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) 
Pos. Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)

6-0, 184

8.9

3.8

3.2

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

6-4, 206

9.0

4.5

1.8

G

Kobe King (R-So.)

6-4, 205

10.7

3.2

1.3

F

Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)

6-8, 217

8.2

3.8

1.2

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

6-11, 235

13.9

5.4

0.5
*Based on UW Game Notes
Projected Starting Five (Nebraska)
Pos. Nebraska HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

Cam Mack (So.)

6-2, 175

12.9

4.6

6.8

G

Dachon Burke Jr. (Jr.)

6-4, 180

11.7

4.0

1.2

G

Thorir Thorbjarnarson (Jr.)

6-6, 206

8.1

4.4

1.1

G

Haanif Cheatham (Sr.)

6-5, 194

12.7

4.1

1.3

F

Yvan Ouedraogo (Fr.)

6-9, 260

5.9

6.2

0.7
*Based on Nebraska Game Notes
