Coming into Tuesday's contest as winners of six of its last eight games, Wisconsin's opportunity for a bounce-back win at home against a struggling Nebraska team is a crucial one in order to keep pace with the top of the Big Ten Conference. The track record looks solid for Greg Gard and his team; after each of the Badgers' previous two conference losses, the group has responded with convincing wins this season.

The 67-55 loss to Michigan State on Friday evening was never as close as the final score indicated. Wisconsin was simply outmatched by the depth and versatility of a Spartans group coming off of their worst loss of the season. Outside of Nate Reuvers' 19 points, UW's offense was once again inconsistent for a unit that has struggled to create on that end of the floor.



With the Cornhuskers coming to Madison, the Badgers have a golden opportunity for a win, and that potential victory will be dictated by pace of play. While UW wants to work at a slow, deliberate pace, Nebraska will attempt to speed the Badgers up. Fred Hoiberg, after his stint with the Chicago Bulls, has brought new-age thoughts to Lincoln, including a much faster game. If Wisconsin can keep the Huskers out of transition and lower the amount of possessions in this game, it should take care of business Tuesday night.

Nebraska has, at times, struggled mightily in Hoiberg's first year. At other times, though, it has shown flashes of potential. The Cornhuskers are led by their guards, which suits them well for a run-and-gun type of pace. Nebraska features three backcourt players all averaging double-figures: point guard Cam Mack, Florida Gulf Coast transfer Haanif Cheatham and Robert Morris transfer Dachon Burke Jr.

Fans in Lincoln will certainly have to be patient with Hoiberg, who has essentially built this roster by mixing and matching transfer pieces and recruits who were not originally his. There is optimism in Nebraska, but this team lacks the high-major experience to compete on a night-to-night basis in the toughest conference in college basketball.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series against Nebraska, 16-14, and has won 10 of the past 14 meetings against the Huskers.