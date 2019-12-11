Following three consecutive losses filled with offensive struggles, Wisconsin bounced back against Indiana at home in their Big Ten opener last Saturday. The Badgers will now look to carry that momentum over when they travel to New Jersey to take on Rutgers on Wednesday evening. Any venue away from the Kohl Center has spelled doom, though, for UW this year, as they are winless in four games away from Madison.

In order to get its first win away from home, Wisconsin will have to see improvement from players who were expected to take on expanded roles this year. The Badgers saw a step forward taken by Kobe King against Indiana when the redshirt sophomore recorded a team-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

It was not only his efficiency that was promising, but the way King's buckets came. The La Crosse, Wis., native scored in a variety of ways, including solid off-ball movement that opened him up for jumpers, a smooth one-dribble pull-up from just inside the arc, and exploding to the rim off the dribble.