A change of scenery for the second of two meetings between Purdue and Wisconsin should bode well for the Badgers. Mackey Arena continued to be a house of horrors for UW in its 70-51 lopsided loss on Jan. 24. But as winners of their last four at home, the Badgers have a chance to even the season series Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Brad Davison we saw on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., would certainly help Wisconsin find a fifth-straight home win. The junior guard had a career afternoon en route to 30 points, which included a single-game school record eight made 3-point attempts. D'Mitrik Trice continued to be the distributor this team so desperately needed as he dished out five assists over the Cornhuskers. As Wisconsin's primary ball handler, Trice has averaged six assists per game over his last five contests.

Purdue has been one of the more difficult teams to figure out in a Big Ten Conference that has been full of parity. The Boilermakers enter Tuesday's matchup as losers of their last two, but winners of the three games before that. Purdue has followed the conference trend of winning at home and coming up short on the road. Currently, the Boilermakers are 10-3 at Mackey Arena and 3-7 away from home.

As has been the theme for Purdue all year, it was a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures that led to its 19-point blowout of UW earlier this season. Wisconsin had a nightmare first half offensively, only managing 15 points through the first 20 minutes.

History is on the side of the Badgers as they look to even the season series. According to UW game notes, Wisconsin has won 12 of the last 17 games against Purdue at the Kohl Center.