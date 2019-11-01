The Badgers are continuing their tradition of hosting a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent to open the year. This will be the 15th consecutive year that UW opens play with an exhibition against an in-state opponent from the WIAC.

Throughout the last 15 years, Wisconsin is a perfect 15-0 against WIAC teams, and the Badgers historically hold an overall 57-4 record during exhibition competitions. UW head coach Greg Gard also has connections to the conference, as early in his coaching career he was an assistant at UW-Platteville for six years.

Wisconsin begins life without Ethan Happ, its leading scorer, rebounder and assist man from last year. The Badgers do return their likely starting back-court of D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, who scored a combined 22.1 points per game last year.

UW La-Crosse earned a bid to last year's NCAA Division III Championship, and finished 17-10 with a 10-4 record in conference.

Friday night at the Kohl Center also signifies the fourth-annual Cancer Awareness game. Throughout the night, UW will recognize those who work with or have been affected by the disease.