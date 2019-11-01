Preview: Wisconsin hosts WIAC opponent UW-La Crosse in an exhibition
Wisconsin (0-0) vs. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (0-0)
Game: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Kohl Center
Time: 7:00pm CT
Watch: BTN+
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-game notes
The Badgers are continuing their tradition of hosting a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent to open the year. This will be the 15th consecutive year that UW opens play with an exhibition against an in-state opponent from the WIAC.
Throughout the last 15 years, Wisconsin is a perfect 15-0 against WIAC teams, and the Badgers historically hold an overall 57-4 record during exhibition competitions. UW head coach Greg Gard also has connections to the conference, as early in his coaching career he was an assistant at UW-Platteville for six years.
Wisconsin begins life without Ethan Happ, its leading scorer, rebounder and assist man from last year. The Badgers do return their likely starting back-court of D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, who scored a combined 22.1 points per game last year.
UW La-Crosse earned a bid to last year's NCAA Division III Championship, and finished 17-10 with a 10-4 record in conference.
Friday night at the Kohl Center also signifies the fourth-annual Cancer Awareness game. Throughout the night, UW will recognize those who work with or have been affected by the disease.
|Pos.
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts. (2018-19)
|Reb. (2018-19)
|Ast. (2018-19)
|
G
|
D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)
|
6-0, 184
|
11.6
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
G
|
Brad Davison (Jr.)
|
6-4, 206
|
10.5
|
3.3
|
1.8
|
G
|
Kobe King (R-SO)
|
6-4, 205
|
4.2
|
2.1
|
0.5
|
F
|
Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)
|
6-8, 217
|
3.1
|
1.9
|
0.4
|
F
|
Nate Reuvers (Jr.)
|
6-11, 235
|
7.9
|
3.9
|
1.0
|Pos.
|UW-La Crosse
|HT/WT
|Pts. (2018-19)
|Rebounds (2018-19)
|
G
|
Ethan Anderson
|
6-3/180
|
6.2
|
2.1
|
G
|
Luke Norcia
|
6-1/175
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
G
|
Zac Haese
|
6-3/190
|
2.5
|
1.2
|
F
|
Wyatt Cook
|
6-6/205
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
F
|
Terek Nesheim
|
6-6/220
|
6.7
|
2.1