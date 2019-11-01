News More News
Preview: Wisconsin hosts WIAC opponent UW-La Crosse in an exhibition

Asher Low • BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com Staff Writer

Wisconsin (0-0) vs. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (0-0)

Game: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Kohl Center

Time: 7:00pm CT

Watch: BTN+

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Pre-game notes 

Nathan Reuvers
Nathan Reuvers (Darren Lee)

The Badgers are continuing their tradition of hosting a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent to open the year. This will be the 15th consecutive year that UW opens play with an exhibition against an in-state opponent from the WIAC.

Throughout the last 15 years, Wisconsin is a perfect 15-0 against WIAC teams, and the Badgers historically hold an overall 57-4 record during exhibition competitions. UW head coach Greg Gard also has connections to the conference, as early in his coaching career he was an assistant at UW-Platteville for six years.

Wisconsin begins life without Ethan Happ, its leading scorer, rebounder and assist man from last year. The Badgers do return their likely starting back-court of D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, who scored a combined 22.1 points per game last year.

UW La-Crosse earned a bid to last year's NCAA Division III Championship, and finished 17-10 with a 10-4 record in conference.

Friday night at the Kohl Center also signifies the fourth-annual Cancer Awareness game. Throughout the night, UW will recognize those who work with or have been affected by the disease.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Pos. Wisconsin  HT/WT Pts.  (2018-19) Reb. (2018-19) Ast.  (2018-19) 

G

D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)

6-0, 184

11.6

2.8

2.6

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

6-4, 206

10.5

3.3

1.8

G

Kobe King (R-SO)

6-4, 205

4.2

2.1

0.5

F

Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)

6-8, 217

3.1

1.9

0.4

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

6-11, 235

7.9

3.9

1.0
Projected Starting Five (UW-La Crosse)
Pos. UW-La Crosse HT/WT Pts.  (2018-19) Rebounds  (2018-19)

G

Ethan Anderson

6-3/180

6.2

2.1

G

Luke Norcia

6-1/175

0.8

0.8

G

Zac Haese

6-3/190

2.5

1.2

F

Wyatt Cook

6-6/205

1.7

1.3

F

Terek Nesheim

6-6/220

6.7

2.1
*Based off of UW-La Crosse's game notes
{{ article.author_name }}