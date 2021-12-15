Preview: Wisconsin hosts Nicholls State in non-conference action

Wisconsin resumes its non-conference schedule with a home contest against Nicholls State on Wednesday evening.

Despite a 73-55 loss to Ohio State last week, Greg Gard may have found something off the bench in big man Chris Vogt. The Cincinnati transfer tallied nine points in a win over Indiana and followed that up with seven against the Buckeyes.

"He’s like 7-1, 7-2. For him to be able to score in the post when we need him to, that’s going to be big for us because it’s going to open a lot of things offensively," Jonathan Davis said following the loss to the Buckeyes.

That scoring has been a welcome sight for Davis (20.9), who, along with senior Brad Davison (14.8), is shouldering the offensive load for UW. On Saturday afternoon, players not named Davison or Davis combined to go 7-for-31 from the field for just 18 points.

"We have to have more of a presence in the post from more individuals. Part of it is in terms of not finishing in the paint and part of it is, we’ve got to get in there more. Throw into more people than Tyler (Wahl) or Johnny (Davis) or Chris Vogt," Gard said after the loss. "We have to have more people who can establish themselves in there. It’s such a playmaking position and it ignites a lot of what we do in terms of playing inside out."

The trio of Wahl (1-7), Chucky Hepburn (2-8) and Steven Crowl (0-3) each had their moments but couldn't get anything going against Ohio State. With a string of non-conference opponents coming up, it will be important for Wisconsin to continue to find its identity on the offensive end.

"Brad came out cold in the second half and we were looking for other people to step up but nobody else really did," Davis added. "It’s not discouraging at all. These guys just had a bad game today, but we’re going to need them going forward."

Aside from offensive struggles, Gard is still figuring out his rotation, but a different set of injuries with each game certainly hasn't helped. If Lorne Bowman and Carter Gilmore are back for Wisconsin tonight - and these next few games - it will be interesting to see how Gard sets his rotation. Does he try to use Bowman in extended minutes as a scorer off the bench? Does Vogt see 20-plus minutes of action again? Can Jahcobi Neath get something going? How much of a role does Jordan Davis play for this team moving forward?

Wednesday night will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools. Wisconsin won the lone matchup, 86-43, back on Dec. 13, 2014.