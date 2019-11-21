Wisconsin looks to stay perfect at home after the Badgers opened the season with three straight wins at the Kohl Center. UW finds itself facing a familiar in-state opponent on Thursday night in Green Bay. The two programs have met on the hardwood every season since 1999 with the exception of last year. In Madison, the Badgers have won all 20 meetings between the two Division 1 teams.

A key to the undefeated home stand has been Wisconsin's offensive balance. Throughout all four games this season, the Badgers have had a different player lead them, or tie for the team-lead, in scoring.

After the Phoenix come to town, Wisconsin heads on the road for an early season tournament in Brooklyn and a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest against N.C. State.

Green Bay is win-less in two games against D-1 opponents this year, and its only win came against UW-Stout at home. The Phoenix struggled offensively in their season opener at Purdue, then were beaten soundly on the road at New Mexico in a very difficult venue known as "The Pit."

The challenges that Green Bay have already faced on the road do not get any easier on Thursday. According to UW's game notes, Wisconsin holds the ninth-best win percentage amongst Division 1 arenas when playing inside the Kohl Center since its inception on Jan. 17, 1998 (85.5 percent).