The Badgers look to change their narrative on the road as they travel to face Tennessee in Knoxville. Saturday afternoon's contest features two NCAA Tournament teams from last season, and although the Volunteers have lost considerable pieces they still present quite the challenge.

Tennessee is led by senior guard Jordan Bowden, who is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game. Despite inefficiency at times, the Knoxville native is a three-level scorer who can give smaller guards problems with his size. Expect to see Brad Davison matched up with him for a majority of the day.

The Volunteers will begin life without Lamonte Turner, a key returning piece from last year who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The senior guard has been the catalyst offensively as he leads the team with 7.1 assists per game. He is the prototypical true point guard who Wisconsin does not seem to have this year, and is a major loss for the Volunteers.

For the Badgers, shooting from the perimeter will be a key to any victory this season. And for Wisconsin to pull the upset, Wisconsin will likely have to shoot better than its 32.3 percent average from three. This will also be a chance to see how Micah Potter looks against a superior opponent. Expect the Ohio State transfer's size to pay dividends against a Tennessee team that does not wow you with size.

Wisconsin is 2-2 all-time vs. Tennessee.