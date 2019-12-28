News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 10:51:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Wisconsin heads to Tennessee for a big road test

Asher Low • BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com Staff Writer

Wisconsin (6-5) vs. Tennessee (8-3)

Game: Dec. 28 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN

Time: 12:30 p.m. CT

Watch: CBS (Carter Blackburn and Clark Kellogg)

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @alow_33

Pre-game notes

Jordan Bowden
Jordan Bowden

The Badgers look to change their narrative on the road as they travel to face Tennessee in Knoxville. Saturday afternoon's contest features two NCAA Tournament teams from last season, and although the Volunteers have lost considerable pieces they still present quite the challenge.

Tennessee is led by senior guard Jordan Bowden, who is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game. Despite inefficiency at times, the Knoxville native is a three-level scorer who can give smaller guards problems with his size. Expect to see Brad Davison matched up with him for a majority of the day.

The Volunteers will begin life without Lamonte Turner, a key returning piece from last year who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The senior guard has been the catalyst offensively as he leads the team with 7.1 assists per game. He is the prototypical true point guard who Wisconsin does not seem to have this year, and is a major loss for the Volunteers.

For the Badgers, shooting from the perimeter will be a key to any victory this season. And for Wisconsin to pull the upset, Wisconsin will likely have to shoot better than its 32.3 percent average from three. This will also be a chance to see how Micah Potter looks against a superior opponent. Expect the Ohio State transfer's size to pay dividends against a Tennessee team that does not wow you with size.

Wisconsin is 2-2 all-time vs. Tennessee.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) 
Pos. Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)

6-0, 184

9.8

4.6

3.1

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

6-4, 206

9.3

4.1

1.8

G

Kobe King (R-So.)

6-4, 205

11.5

3.8

1.3

F

Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)

6-8, 217

10.0

4.5

1.2

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

6-11, 235

15.2

5.2

0.6
*Based on UW game notes
Projected Starting Five (Tennessee)
Pos. Tennessee HT/WT Pts. Reb.

G

Josiah-Jordan James (Fr.)

6-6, 208

7.4

6.3

G

Jordan Bowden (Sr.)

6-5, 193

13.5

4.1

G

Jalen Johnson (R-Jr.)

6-6, 196

2.0

1.5

F

Yves Pons (Jr.)

6-6, 215

11.7

5.5

F

John Fulkerson (R-Jr.)

6-9, 212

11.8

5.3
*Based on Tennessee game notes
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}