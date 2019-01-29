-- (9) Thanks to string of strong defensive performances the Badgers are now ranked No. 9 in the country in defensive efficiency by KenPom.com. The Badgers are allowing 62.0 points per game this season.

-- (1) The Badgers now lead the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, checking in at 39.9 percent from distance after a hot night from behind the arc on Saturday against the Wildcats. The Badgers are currently on pace to finish with their best 3-point mark since they shot 42.6 percent on their long-range shots in 1991-92.

-- (8-4) Wisconsin is 8-4 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big ten in 2011, but Nebraska has won the last two matchups—sweeping the Badgers in 2017-18 with wins in Lincoln and in Madison. Wisconsin is 4-2 in Lincoln since 2011, but 2-2 at Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened in 2013.

-- (14.3) Nebraska is going to be a little short-handed on Tuesday night and for the rest of the season after getting word that senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. would miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Copeland was second in points per game for Nebraska this season, and averaged 14.3 points per game when he was on the court.

-- (2) Following Ethan Happ's triple-double performance against Northwestern last weekend, Happ is now the only player in the NCAA with two triple-doubles this season.