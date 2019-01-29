Ticker
Preview: Wisconsin heads back on the road to take on Nebraska

Wisconsin (16-6, 6-3) vs. Nebraska (13-7, 3-6)

Game: Jan. 29, 2019 at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.)

Time: 7:00 PM CT (Tuesday)

Watch: BTN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Associated Press

KEY NOTES TO KNOW

-- (9) Thanks to string of strong defensive performances the Badgers are now ranked No. 9 in the country in defensive efficiency by KenPom.com. The Badgers are allowing 62.0 points per game this season.

-- (1) The Badgers now lead the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, checking in at 39.9 percent from distance after a hot night from behind the arc on Saturday against the Wildcats. The Badgers are currently on pace to finish with their best 3-point mark since they shot 42.6 percent on their long-range shots in 1991-92.

-- (8-4) Wisconsin is 8-4 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big ten in 2011, but Nebraska has won the last two matchups—sweeping the Badgers in 2017-18 with wins in Lincoln and in Madison. Wisconsin is 4-2 in Lincoln since 2011, but 2-2 at Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened in 2013.

-- (14.3) Nebraska is going to be a little short-handed on Tuesday night and for the rest of the season after getting word that senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. would miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Copeland was second in points per game for Nebraska this season, and averaged 14.3 points per game when he was on the court.

-- (2) Following Ethan Happ's triple-double performance against Northwestern last weekend, Happ is now the only player in the NCAA with two triple-doubles this season.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

14.2

3.2

2.7

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.7

3.1

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.6

4.1

0.9

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.7

3.2

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

18.9

10.4

5.2
Projected Starting Five (Nebraska)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Glynn Watson Jr. (SR)

6-0/180

13.5

4.0

3.7

G

James Palmer (SR)

6-6/207

19.4

4.4

3.4

G

Thomas Allen (SO)

6-1/184

8.5

2.6

2.1

F

Isaiah Roby (JR)

6-6/230

10.5

6.7

1.9

F

Tanner Borchardt (SR)

6-8/250

2.2

3.2

0.4
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 6 Michigan State

9-1

18-3

No. 5 Michigan

8-1

19-1

No. 17 Purdue

7-2

14-6

No. 21 Maryland

7-3

16-5

No. 24 Wisconsin

6-3

14-6

Minnesota

5-4

15-5

Iowa

5-5

16-5

Ohio State

3-5

13-6

Nebraska

3-6

13-7

Indiana

3-6

12-8

Rutgers

3-6

10-9

Northwestern

3-6

12-8

Illinois

2-7

6-14

Penn State

0-9

7-13

