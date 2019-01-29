Preview: Wisconsin heads back on the road to take on Nebraska
Wisconsin (16-6, 6-3) vs. Nebraska (13-7, 3-6)
Game: Jan. 29, 2019 at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.)
Time: 7:00 PM CT (Tuesday)
Watch: BTN
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
KEY NOTES TO KNOW
-- (9) Thanks to string of strong defensive performances the Badgers are now ranked No. 9 in the country in defensive efficiency by KenPom.com. The Badgers are allowing 62.0 points per game this season.
-- (1) The Badgers now lead the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, checking in at 39.9 percent from distance after a hot night from behind the arc on Saturday against the Wildcats. The Badgers are currently on pace to finish with their best 3-point mark since they shot 42.6 percent on their long-range shots in 1991-92.
-- (8-4) Wisconsin is 8-4 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big ten in 2011, but Nebraska has won the last two matchups—sweeping the Badgers in 2017-18 with wins in Lincoln and in Madison. Wisconsin is 4-2 in Lincoln since 2011, but 2-2 at Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened in 2013.
-- (14.3) Nebraska is going to be a little short-handed on Tuesday night and for the rest of the season after getting word that senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. would miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Copeland was second in points per game for Nebraska this season, and averaged 14.3 points per game when he was on the court.
-- (2) Following Ethan Happ's triple-double performance against Northwestern last weekend, Happ is now the only player in the NCAA with two triple-doubles this season.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
14.2
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
10.7
|
3.1
|
1.9
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
4.6
|
4.1
|
0.9
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.7
|
3.2
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
18.9
|
10.4
|
5.2
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Glynn Watson Jr. (SR)
|
6-0/180
|
13.5
|
4.0
|
3.7
|
G
|
James Palmer (SR)
|
6-6/207
|
19.4
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
G
|
Thomas Allen (SO)
|
6-1/184
|
8.5
|
2.6
|
2.1
|
F
|
Isaiah Roby (JR)
|
6-6/230
|
10.5
|
6.7
|
1.9
|
F
|
Tanner Borchardt (SR)
|
6-8/250
|
2.2
|
3.2
|
0.4
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
No. 6 Michigan State
|
9-1
|
18-3
|
No. 5 Michigan
|
8-1
|
19-1
|
No. 17 Purdue
|
7-2
|
14-6
|
No. 21 Maryland
|
7-3
|
16-5
|
No. 24 Wisconsin
|
6-3
|
14-6
|
Minnesota
|
5-4
|
15-5
|
Iowa
|
5-5
|
16-5
|
Ohio State
|
3-5
|
13-6
|
Nebraska
|
3-6
|
13-7
|
Indiana
|
3-6
|
12-8
|
Rutgers
|
3-6
|
10-9
|
Northwestern
|
3-6
|
12-8
|
Illinois
|
2-7
|
6-14
|
Penn State
|
0-9
|
7-13
___________________________________________________
