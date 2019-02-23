-- Because of Northwestern's relatively spare history of basketball success the Badgers actually have a winning record against the Wildcats both in Madison and in Evanston. UW currently leads the Evanston series 41-39, thanks to a 5-1 record in their last six games at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

-- UW senior forward Ethan Happ has scored in double figures in five of his six career games against the Wildcats, including his triple-double in their first matchup of this season. Happ's career-high against Northwestern is 19 points.

-- None of Northwestern's players scored in double figures against the Badgers in their 62-46 loss to the Badgers earlier this season. The Badgers held the Wildcats to just 29.6 percent shooting from he field in the win, and held seniors Vic Law (6 points), Derek Pardon (8 points) and Ryan Taylor (6 points) all below their double-digit averages for this season.

-- Coming off of a big night against Illinois UW senior guard Khalil Iverson will be looking to continue his streak of impressive performances against teams from the Land of Lincoln. Iverson averaged 15.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game against Northwestern in two games last year.

-- Northwestern has been much more competitive in this series since 2016 - the Badgers have split their last six games with the Wildcats, and are looking for their first season sweep against Northwestern since 2015.