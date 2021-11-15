Preview: Wisconsin gets first big test of the season against Providence

After cruising past its first two opponents by a combined score of 153-92, Wisconsin now gets its first significant test of the season against Providence in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Providence will bring a veteran squad to Madison with solid talent throughout the roster. The Friars return four of their top five leading scorers and are led by big man Nate Watson, who was named all-Big East second team after he paced the team in scoring (16.9 PPG) and rebounding this past season (6.7 RPG.).

Providence lost a pair of contributors in David Duke Jr. and Jimmy Nichols Jr. this offseason but rebounded nicely by adding a pair of transfers in Al Durham (Indiana} and Justin Minaya (South Carolina). Durham is a familiar face for Wisconsin after having played 125 games, including five against the Badgers in which he averaged 11.4 points per game, for the Hoosiers.

Wisconsin's young backcourt will be tested by the Friars. Jared Bynum, at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, is a quick guard for Providence who has a tendency to get out and run. The same can be said for Durham, who can take defenders off the dribble and knock down open shots. Down low, Providence will look for Watson, a traditional big who likes to back down defenders for his points. The second unit is held down by Minaya, who is the same kind of bruising big man.

During the very young season, the Badgers have been exceptional on the defensive end. Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl have continued to be pests but at guard, the tandem of Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman have also shown encouraging signs. The two combined for seven steals in the win over UW-Green Bay. Hepburn, specifically, has added constant pressure on the ball for opposing point guards.

"I thought we played pretty well, specially defensively. I think this group understands and embraces the importance of that end of the floor," head coach Greg Gard said following the win over UW-Green Bay. "It starts with your point guard because of the pressure Chucky can put on the ball and between him and Bowman, had seven steals."

Monday marks just the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs with Providence leading the series, 3-1.