As Brad Davison said post-game, it was "gritty, not pretty," for the Badgers against Maryland on Tuesday. Wisconsin's clutch 56-54 win was sparked by the junior on both ends. Davison deflected an inbounds pass off of Maryland's Darryl Morsell and then on the ensuing possession, nailed a right-corner three for the lead.

The win was fittingly secured on the defensive end, where the Badgers never let the Terrapins get a great look at the rim. UW's grit defensively was on display in holding Maryland to just 54 points.

The Badgers roll into East Lansing with momentum from Davison's heroics and as winners of six of their last seven contests. Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo have been anything but a welcoming site for Wisconsin on the schedule in recent years. UW has not won at the Breslin Center since 2004, when the Badgers came out victorious in overtime.

Wisconsin finds itself heading to East Lansing looking for a share of first place in a deep, confusing Big Ten Conference. The challenge with defending Anthony Cowan was a significant one, but UW may have a more difficult task in front of it Friday evening.

Up until a shocking blowout loss at Purdue, where the Spartans only managed to score 42 points, MSU had not scored less than 72 against any Big Ten opponent. The Badgers have not allowed more than 72 points at any time this year. They also haven't seen a player with the ability of star guard Cassius Winston.

Wisconsin's defense against Michigan State's offense will certainly be the story to watch. One of the preseason favorites for the Wooden Award, Winston is averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game and scoring in a variety of ways. The senior has one of the most lethal outside shots, whether he is set or taking it off the dribble, and has shot the three-ball at a 45.1 percent clip so far this year.

When asked about similarities between Cowan and Winston offensively, Davison noted their high-usage.

"I would say the correlation is that they are both very ball-dominant and they use a lot of ball screens," Davison said. "The difference is they play at much different paces."

Davison said Winston doesn't beat you with speed as much as he beats you by making the right read in pick-and-roll situations. Micah Potter was held out for the final stretch on Tuesday in favor of Nate Reuvers' ability on the defensive end. We will see on Friday whether Wisconsin, as a team, can defend a series ball screens and force Winston into tough looks while limiting his passing lanes.