Preview: Wisconsin Closes Nonconference Schedule Hosting Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy (5-8, 1-2 Horizon League) vs. Wisconsin (9-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Date/Time – Sunday, December 22, 1 p.m. Arena – Kohl Center (16,838) Watch – Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering and Brian Butch) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Charlie Wills), Sirius 119 or 195, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 3-0 (Wisconsin leads 3-0 in Madison) Last Meeting - Wisconsin won, 68-42, on December 6, 2003, in Madison Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin -29.5

With his 10 points in Wisconsin's win over Butler, the Badgers improved to 16-8 when John Blackwell reaches double figures. (Photo by Alex Martin/USA Today Images)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 20.0 5.1 1.9 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 12.2 1.8 2.8 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 8.3 5.3 2.8 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 14.3 4.4 2.0 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.6 5.6 1.1

Player to Watch: After averaging 2.4 points per game last season, Winter has improved to 10.6 ppg this year after scoring a career-high 20 vs. Butler. He leads UW in rebounds (5.6), offensive rebounds (23) and field goal percentage (.598).

Projected Starting Five (Detroit Mercy) No. DETROIT MERCY HT/WT PTS REB AST 2 F Miles Mitchell (Fr.) 6-10, 210 2.7 3.6 0.2 4 F Legend Geeter (Jr.) 6-8, 230 9.2 4.0 1.0 5 G Orlando Lovejoy (Jr.) 6-3, 190 13.7 4.4 4.4 8 G Grant Gondrezick (R-Fr.) 6-0, 180 7.1 2.5 1.8 10 G Nate Johnson (Fr.) 6-5, 190 7.2 3.8 1.1

Player to watch: Leading the Titans with 16 points in Wednesday's loss at Northern Kentucky, Lovejoy has been in double figures in nine of UDM's 13 games. He leads the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals (1.9).

Series Notes

Wisconsin’s average margin of victory in its three prior meetings with UDM is 18.3 points. The last time Wisconsin and Detroit Mercy met was Dec. 6, 2003, when UW claimed a 68-42 win. Devin Harris and Freddie Owens led the Badgers with 13 points, with Harris adding nine assists. Wisconsin is 72-4 all-time against teams in the Horizon League. Under head coach Greg Gard, the Badgers hold a 9-0 all-time mark vs. Horizon teams. The Titans are 30-123 all-time against the Big Ten Conference - 12-81 on the road - and have dropped 18 in a row against the league. The last win was at Michigan State, 68-65, on Dec. 13, 1997.

Wisconsin Notes

Wisconsin is 79-23 (.775) in regular season, non-conference games under Gard. Wisconsin is 9-1 in non-conference play this season and has the chance to post double-digit out of conference wins for the first time since going 11-2 in 2016-17. The Badgers have tallied four non-conference wins over Power 5 teams, their most since 2018-19. Wisconsin ranks 11th in the nation with an adjusted offensive efficiency of 120.1 per KenPom - through games played Dec. 18. This year's adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 120.1 ranks as the school's third-highest mark since KenPom began tracking in 1999. UW is averaging 15.2 assists per game, its most since 1993-94, while turning the ball over 9.6 times per game. UW has never had a season in which it has averaged 15+ assists per game while remaining below 10 turnovers per contest. Wisconsin leads the NCAA in free throw percentage, 84.8% FT (234-for-276) at the line. UW has nearly made more FTs (234) than its foes have attempted (237) this season.

Detroit Mercy Notes

With 11 new players on the 15-man roster, the Titans returned just 14.2 percent of their scoring, 12.9 percent of their rebounding, and 18.0 percent of their minutes played from last season. The Titans snapped a 22-game road slide with a win at Ball State on November 20. UDM posted four wins in November, the most in the month since going 4-3 at the start of the 2017-18 season Detroit Mercy has owned the glass this year, outrebounding its opponents in nine of its 13 games. The Titans are 52nd in the country with 13.2 offensive boards and 74th in DI with a +5.4 rebounding average. UDM has a 173-107 margin on second-chance points on the season.

Prediction