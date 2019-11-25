Following an undefeated four-game home stand, Wisconsin heads to Brooklyn for the Roman Legend's Classic. The recent wins at the Kohl Center included three comfortable victories over opponents the Badgers were expected to handle, and an impressive rivalry win over Marquette.

Throughout the four games, it has been different Badgers stepping up to lead the squad in scoring. Through five contests, Brad Davison is averaging 15.6 points and Nate Reuvers is averaging 15. The two juniors have led the team offensively, while Aleem Ford and Kobe King have shown major improvement in their new starting roles.

The undefeated opponent standing in front of Wisconsin: the Richmond Spiders, a mid-major school out of the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Spiders are coming off a 30-point home win over McNeese State, a team Wisconsin beat by 20 nearly two weeks ago at the Kohl Center. The two programs have only met once, in the first round of the 2004 NCAA tournament, where the Badgers came out victorious.

Monday's game will be a major contrast in style, as the Badgers rely on their defense while Richmond uses a high-powered offense led by guard trio Nick Sherod, Jacob Gilyard, and Blake Francis. The three bucket-getters are averaging a combined 60.1 points per game through four contests. It remains to be seen if a Wisconsin defense only allowing 62.2 points per game can slow down the dynamic guards.

