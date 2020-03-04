If you were told at the end of December that Wisconsin would be playing for a first-place tie in the Big Ten on March 4, few, if any, would have believed it. But the Badgers have found themselves over the last month and propelled their conference record to 12-6 following six straight Big Ten wins. Tonight against Northwestern feels like the perfect way to put the cherry on top of a miraculous turnaround.

Seniors Brevin Pritzl and Michael Ballard will be honored on the Kohl Center floor around 7:30 before the game as Wisconsin celebrates senior night. Pritzl has not only been playing the best basketball of his career, but the De Pere, Wis., native has also been a source of offense that has translated to winning basketball. When the sharpshooter scores in double figures this season, Wisconsin is a perfect 11-0.

For head coach Greg Gard, the game carries a little something extra. Gard is going for his 100th career coaching victory at UW and is looking to improve his overall record to 100-57 on Wednesday night. According to UW game notes, if Gard reaches 100 tonight, only Bo Ryan would have reached that total faster.

Northwestern has been in full rebuild mode this season just a couple years removed from its first ever NCAA Tournament win. The future is bright because of young Wildcats like Miller Kopp, a sophomore marksman. The Texas native is averaging a team-high 13.3 points and shoots a blistering 50 percent from three on the road.

This is the only meeting between the two programs this season. Overall, UW leads the series, 118-65.