Both teams are coming off losses in the first round of the Roman Legends Classic. Wisconsin committed 14 turnovers and shot just 34 percent from the field in a 62-52 loss against Richmond on Monday. Unlike the past two contests where the Badgers boasted six double-digit scorers, only forward Nate Reuvers and guard Kobe King reached that mark. The team also only connected on seven of 27 three-pointers (25.9 percent) from three-point range.

Greg Gard's squad also was outscored, 28-10, in the paint on Monday night.

In the game immediately after Wisconsin-Richmond, New Mexico fell to a ranked Auburn Tigers in an 84-59 loss. The Lobos shot 40.3 percent from the field, including a chilly 21.1 percent from three-point range, while committing a whopping 24 turnovers that led to 28 Tigers points.

According to KenPom, New Mexico's adjusted offensive efficiency (104.9) ranks 64th in the nation, with its adjusted tempo and average length of possession 18th and 19th in the country, respectively.