News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 11:57:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Wisconsin battles New Mexico to wrap up Legends Classic

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

Wisconsin (4-2) vs. New Mexico (5-2)

Game: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Barclays Center

Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @JakeKoco

Pre-game notes

Wisconsin true freshman forward Tyler Wahl
Wisconsin true freshman forward Tyler Wahl (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

Both teams are coming off losses in the first round of the Roman Legends Classic. Wisconsin committed 14 turnovers and shot just 34 percent from the field in a 62-52 loss against Richmond on Monday. Unlike the past two contests where the Badgers boasted six double-digit scorers, only forward Nate Reuvers and guard Kobe King reached that mark. The team also only connected on seven of 27 three-pointers (25.9 percent) from three-point range.

Greg Gard's squad also was outscored, 28-10, in the paint on Monday night.

In the game immediately after Wisconsin-Richmond, New Mexico fell to a ranked Auburn Tigers in an 84-59 loss. The Lobos shot 40.3 percent from the field, including a chilly 21.1 percent from three-point range, while committing a whopping 24 turnovers that led to 28 Tigers points.

According to KenPom, New Mexico's adjusted offensive efficiency (104.9) ranks 64th in the nation, with its adjusted tempo and average length of possession 18th and 19th in the country, respectively.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Pos. Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)

6-0, 184

8.0

4.5

3.5

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

6-4, 206

13.8

3.8

1.8

G

Kobe King (R-So.)

6-4, 205

11.2

3.8

1.8

F

Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)

6-8, 217

10.2

4.5

1.2

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

6-11, 235

15.3

5.8

1.0
*Based on UW and Richmond game notes/rosters
Projected Starting Five (New Mexico)
Pos. Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G/F

Vance Jackson

6-9, 230

8.6

4.0

3.2

G

JaQuan Lyle

6-5, 205

17.3

4.6

4.7

G/F

Makuach Maluach

6-7, 195

11.9

3.4

0.9

G

JJ Caldwell

6-1, 185

4.9

3.3

5.4

F

Carlton Bragg

6-10, 220

10.7

9.4

1.6
*Based on New Mexico's game notes/rosters
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}