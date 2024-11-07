Preview: Wisconsin Badgers Continue Homestand vs Montana State

Montana State (0-0, 0-0 Big Sky) vs. Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) Date/Time – Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m. CT Arena – Kohl Center (16,838) Watch – BTN Plus (Vince Hesprich, David Giardino, Sophia Ross) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius XM 383, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – First Meeting Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin -17.5

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) Pos. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 23.0 5.0 1.0 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 7.0 2.0 1.0 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 7.0 8.0 2.0 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 16.0 4.0 1.0 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 15.0 4.0 2.0

Player to Watch: In his Wisconsin debut, Tonje finished with 23 points (3-6 3FGs, 8-8 FTs), the most by a Badgers in a debut since at least 2000. It was Tonje's first 20+ point game since March 3, 2023. He has hit the 20-point milestone 10 times in his career (9-1 record in those games).

Projected Starting Five (Montana State) Pos. MARYLAND HT/WT PTS REB AST F Brandon Walker (Jr.) 6-7, 265 13.1 4.0 1.0 G Jabe Mullins (Gr.) 6-6, 200 1.6 0.8 0.5 F Max Agbonkpolo (Gr.) 6-9, 200 5.4 3.9 0.7 G Tyler Patterson (Gr.) 6-8, 200 8.2 2.2 0.7 F Brian Goracke (Sr.) 6-6, 220 13.5 4.3 0.9

Player to watch: Walker was named preseason All-Big Sky by the league's coaches and media after earning honorable mention all-conference last season. Walker finished third on the team and 12th in the Big Sky in scoring, while ranking third in the Big Sky and 39th in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage (56.3 percent).

Series Notes

Wisconsin is 7-1 against the Big Sky conference but hasn’t played an opponent from the 10-team conference since 2016. The Bobcats last beat a Big Ten team (who was currently in the league at the time of the game) on January 1, 1930, when they defeated Purdue, 38-35.

Wisconsin Notes

Defense is the key for the Badgers. Last season, Wisconsin was a perfect 17-0 when holding its opponents to 70 or fewer points. The Badgers held Holy Cross to 61 points in Monday’s opener. Wisconsin out-rebounded Holy Cross, 38-21, including 10-3 on the offensive glass. That led to a 13-3 scoring advantage in second-chance points and a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint. Wisconsin was 16-for-16 from the free-throw line in Monday’s opener. Last year, Wisconsin ranked fourth in the Big Ten in free throw percentage (528-for-699, 75.5%). UW averaged 19.4 free throw attempts per game last season. The Badgers went 11-for-31 from 3-point range. UW connected on 11+ triples in just two games last season but has done so in consecutive outings (including exhibition play). Blackwell recorded 16 points (two off his career high), going 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 4-for-4 at the FT line. Blackwell's 45.5 percent three-point percentage was the best mark by a freshman in program history (min. 60 att.).

Montana State Notes

Winners of the last three Big Sky Tournament Championships, Montana State was picked No. 1 in the Big Sky Preseason Media Poll and No. 2 in the Big Sky Preseason Coaches' Poll. Eight of the 12 teams the Bobcats face in the non-conference finished with records of at least .500 or played in the postseason. Last season, Montana State ranked 26th nationally in three-point percentage (37.0%), 35th in 3-pointers per game (9.1), and 32nd in effective field goal percentage (54.7%). Montana State defeated Cal in Berkeley, 63-60, on November 16, 2023, for the Bobcats’ first road win over a Power Five team since 2011.

Prediction

Wisconsin can’t afford to come out of the gates slow against one of the more experienced teams in the country. In addition to Montana State returning three starters (and preseason all-conference picks) from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, the Bobcats picked up multiple college-experienced players in the portal. The five players in MSU’s projected rotation have all played in at least 102 games and have nine players who have played at least four years. Throw in the fact that the Bobcats are exceptionally well coached by Matt Logie, who has led teams in NCAA Tournament berths at the Division 1, Division II, and Division III levels, this opponent is not one to dismiss. The Badgers have experience, too, and have the benefit of having one game under their belt to work out some of the rhythm and flow of their systems. Wisconsin could really use a heavy post presence from Crowl to work inside against some of the experienced post players on MSU, namely Walker and his 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. This game should be more competitive than Monday’s opponent, but one in which UW should still prevail. Worgull’s Prediction: Wisconsin by 14 Points off Prediction: 1 (1.0 per game)