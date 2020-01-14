Coming off its best defensive effort of the year last Saturday, Wisconsin is riding some momentum into its contest against Maryland. The Badgers win over Penn State was a statement game for Micah Potter, as the Ohio State transfer finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. The versatile forward showed off extended range in hitting four 3-point shots after coming into the game with only one made 3 on the season.

Arguably more impressive for the Badgers was their defense against a fast-paced Nittany Lions group. UW held Penn State to just 49 total points, a season-low, despite the Nittany Lions averaging nearly 80 points per game coming in.

The upset win on the road in Happy Valley displayed some keys for Wisconsin when looking toward their clash with Maryland. The Badgers defense will have to continue to be elite against the solid offensive weapons the Terrapins possess. Having Potter as a viable scoring option also opens things up for Wisconsin offensively, especially when the junior is connecting from deep.

Maryland came in with far higher preseason expectations than the Badgers. But through five Big Ten contests, there has been little to separate the two programs. The Terrapins are yet another example of this year's Big Ten conference narrative: they have looked like a different team at home versus away. Through their last six games they are 3-3, with all three wins coming at home and all three losses on the road. Following three straight victories on their home floor, the Terrapins came out flat on the road at Iowa in an ugly 18-point loss, their largest margin of defeat this season.

In order to bounce back at the Kohl Center, Maryland will look to dynamic senior guard and leading scorer Anthony Cowan. The 6-foot point guard has been torching Big Ten defenses for four years now with a variety of finishes at the rim and a solid outside shot. Despite his shooting inefficiency (only 38.4 percent this year), the Maryland native has been a legit offensive threat throughout his college career.

Cowan's partner in crime is Jalen Smith, a sophomore who has an extremely versatile game. The 6-foot-10 forward comes in averaging 13.3 points a game and can get it done above the rim with his athleticism or beyond the arc with his stroke.

Wisconsin has won four of the five games played between the two schools at the Kohl Center, and is 9-6 all-time against the Terrapins.