Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Wisconsin Badgers have just five games remaining om their regular season schedule.

Their final regular season game is less than three weeks away. The NCAA Tournament is less than a month away. Yet Wisconsin is not in the position anybody would like to be in with such little time left.

Three teams with losing records in the Big Ten have beaten the Badgers in the past 14 days. On Tuesday night in the Kohl Center, Maryland could become the fourth.

The Terps are led by coach Kevin Willard, who’s in his second season with the program after spending 13 years at Seton Hall.

In Willard’s first offseason, he took advantage of the transfer portal and brought in Jahmir Young — one of the most talented and dynamic, yet volatile, players in the Big Ten.

Young, now a fifth-year senior, is the third leading scorer in the conference, averaging 21.2 points per game, but is also the leader in turnovers per game at 2.9.

The Badgers happen to be facing him during one of the worst stretches of his career, efficiency-wise. Over their last four games, he’s averaging an impressive 22.7 points per game… on 30.5% shooting from the field.

Young could effectively put the Terps on his back and beat the Badgers by himself, but he could also easily shoot them out of the game.

Willard would be wise to lean more heavily on Julian Reese, the junior forward who has slowly proven himself to be a capable scorer.

He’s grown to be one of the best defenders in the conference, sitting at fourth in the Big Ten in blocks per game with 2.0. In their past four games, Reese has quietly averaged 16.5 points while shooting over 70% on three of those nights.

The Terps are ultimately in a tailspin of their own, having lost three of their past four. Yet their lone win came against Iowa, the team that Wisconsin most recently lost to.

It almost doesn’t matter who the Badgers play at this point — they seem incredibly vulnerable regardless.