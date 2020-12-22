Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

Watch: FS1 (Chris Vosters and Stephen Bardo); fans can stream on the FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com (with cable subscription)

Following a tough non-conference slate, Wisconsin jumps into league play with a matchup against Nebraska.

The Huskers comes into the game 4-3 but three of their losses came to against difficult opponents in Nevada, Georgia Tech and Creighton. Their most recent game was a 110-64 win over Doane on Dec. 17 with the help of sophomore Dalano Banton's triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists). A big point guard at 6-foot-9, Banton currently leads the team in rebounds and steals and is also the team's second-leading scorer.

Nebraska's leading scorer, Teddy Allen, is currently sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.3 points per game) and second in steals (2.7 per game). The junior has scored at least 20 points in three of their seven games and recorded a career-high 26 points against No.13 Creighton two games ago.

As for Wisconsin, it has dominated the series against Nebraska since it joined the Big Ten. The Badgers have also had their best three-point shooting performances, both individual and team, against the Cornhuskers.

In its first meeting one season ago on Jan. 21, Wisconsin knocked down a school-record 18 three-pointers, which included eight different players connecting from downtown. In the rematch less than a month later, Brad Davison drained eight threes to tie a single-game school-record held by Bronson Koenig. The guard finished the contest tying his career-high in scoring with 30 points.

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, Wisconsin has dominated the series with a 12-4 record.