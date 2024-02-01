Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Badgers will travel to Lincoln to play their second repeat-opponent of the season after defeating Michigan State, 81-66. This performance pushed Wisconsin to No. 6 in the recent AP Poll, along with the help of some chaos amongst some other top-10 teams.

Wisconsin first played Nebraska back in early January and beat the Cornhuskers with ease, 88-72.

The only member of the Huskers who had any real impact was Keisei Tominaga, who scored a team-high 17 points. He scored with an efficiency that night — 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 from 3 — that he’s lacked recently. Tominaga has made just 36.1% of his field goals over his last four games, and scored a mere 12 points total over his last two

Many of Nebraska’s other best players struggled against the Badgers, especially when it came to efficiency. The 6-foot-10 forward Rienk Mast scored 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while guard Brice Williams finished with just 10 points shooting 3-for-9.

Mast is one of the most talented and productive players in Nebraska’s lineup, but he’s become difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis.

Just over a week ago in a matchup against Ohio State, he shot 13-for-17 and scored 34 points — the most that any Nebraska player has scored in a game this season. However, in three of the past four games excluding that performance, he’s scored 17 total points and hasn’t shot above 40.0% in any.