Fresh off of a crushing road loss to Nebraska, the Badgers now must quickly shake it off and prepare for what’s perhaps the most important game of the season thus far, for either team. At the very least, few games have meant more for this year’s Big Ten standings.
Wisconsin’s loss was just its second of the season against a conference opponent. They no longer have the one-game advantage over Purdue that was held for most of the season.
Ultimately, Wisconsin knew it would eventually have to meet Purdue face-to-face.
If the Badgers want to regain a lead in the conference, or to gain any national respect, beating a team like the Boilermakers Sunday would be a crucial milestone.
Many of the big names on both teams have developed a history throughout the past few years. Superstar Purdue center Zach Edey earned the first 20-point game of his career against the Badgers as a freshman in a 73-69 win.
The next season, Wisconsin clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title at home against Purdue near the end of the season. That win was sealed by a step-back 3-pointer from Chucky Hepburn, who was a freshman at the time.
The two teams met again last season, albeit with less on the line. Purdue was ranked fifth in the country at the time, while the Badgers were in a mediocre state, with a 16-12 record. The disparities in record and talent didn’t matter. Purdue won by just two points, 63-61.
Through their past five meetings, the average margin of victory has been just 3.6 points, with the Badgers holding a tight 3-2 lead.
The point is — these teams know how to play each other.
Edey has, quite comfortably, become the best player in the country and perhaps one of the best in the history of college basketball. He earned Naismith National Player of the Year honors last season, and has more than likely earned a repeat victory. Edey has also begun to heat up at the right time — averaging 27.5 points over his last six games.
Yet there are few teams in the Big Ten who know how to play against Edey the way Wisconsin does. The last time Edey faced the Badgers he scored 17 points, but only finished with nine field goal attempts.
That’ll be the goal once again. Wisconsin must limit his opportunities if they want to limit his impact.
Greg Gard will have to rely on their starting big men in Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl, who have plenty of practice throwing themselves at the 7-foot-4 giant. Yet fans should expect to see more minutes from both Carter Gilmore and freshman Nolan Winter — two additional big bodies.
It’s the Badgers’ hope that Purdue will have to lean on their other pieces, which could also be troubling. Guards Lance Jones has scored at least 24 points in two out of the last three games, while Braden Smith has complete control of the offense, coming off of a 16-assist performance.
On the other hand, the Boilermakers also have to find a way to limit Wisconsin’s primary star in A.J. Storr, a newcomer in this rivalry.
Like Edey, Storr has also begun to heat up at the right time. He’s coming off of back-to-back 28-point performances, while shooting over 50% in both games.
The Badgers are also hoping that Hepburn could replicate some of his freshman year magic. The junior point guard is coming off of his best offensive performance in almost a month. He scored 13 points in his return to Lincoln, where he was booed every time he touched the ball.
Sunday is an opportunity to move past some of the ineptitude they experienced against Nebraska. They turned the ball over a season-high 16 times, and blew a 16-point halftime lead.
Against a team like Purdue, the thought of committing nearly as many errors would lead to embarrassment, and flatten Wisconsin’s chances to win the Big Ten.
