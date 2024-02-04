Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

Fresh off of a crushing road loss to Nebraska, the Badgers now must quickly shake it off and prepare for what’s perhaps the most important game of the season thus far, for either team. At the very least, few games have meant more for this year’s Big Ten standings.

Wisconsin’s loss was just its second of the season against a conference opponent. They no longer have the one-game advantage over Purdue that was held for most of the season.

Ultimately, Wisconsin knew it would eventually have to meet Purdue face-to-face.

If the Badgers want to regain a lead in the conference, or to gain any national respect, beating a team like the Boilermakers Sunday would be a crucial milestone.

Many of the big names on both teams have developed a history throughout the past few years. Superstar Purdue center Zach Edey earned the first 20-point game of his career against the Badgers as a freshman in a 73-69 win.

The next season, Wisconsin clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title at home against Purdue near the end of the season. That win was sealed by a step-back 3-pointer from Chucky Hepburn, who was a freshman at the time.

The two teams met again last season, albeit with less on the line. Purdue was ranked fifth in the country at the time, while the Badgers were in a mediocre state, with a 16-12 record. The disparities in record and talent didn’t matter. Purdue won by just two points, 63-61.

Through their past five meetings, the average margin of victory has been just 3.6 points, with the Badgers holding a tight 3-2 lead.

The point is — these teams know how to play each other.