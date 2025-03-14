Preview: No.5 Wisconsin meets No.4 UCLA in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

No.5 Wisconsin (24-8, 13-7 Big Ten) vs. No.4 UCLA (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) Date/Time – Friday, March 14, 1:30 p.m. Arena – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (18,345) Watch – Big Ten Network (Guy Haberman, Stephen Bardo, Rick Pizzo) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 106 or 195, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – UCLA leads 6-2 (UCLA leads 2-0 in neutral sites) Last Meeting - UCLA won, 85-83, on January 23, 2025, in Los Angeles Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin -1.0

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket between UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/USA Today Sports)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 18.9 5.1 1.7 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 9.7 2.4 2.7 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 9.8 5.4 2.6 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 15.4 5.2 2.1 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.0 6.0 1.0

Player to Watch: On only five shot attempts, Winter posted 18 points in Wisconsin's Thursday win over Northwestern, matching the second-highest output of his career. Winter drew nine fouls, went a career-best 9-for-10 from the line, and added six rebounds in the 70-63 victory.

Projected Starting Five (UCLA) No. UCLA HT/WT PTS REB AST 0 G Kobe Johnson (Sr.) 6-6, 200 7.9 6.0 3.0 3 F Eric Dailey Jr. (So.) 6-8, 230 12.0 4.2 1.4 10 G Lazar Stefanovic (Sr.) 6-7, 190 4.8 1.8 0.8 34 F Tyler Bilodeau (Jr.) 6-9, 230 14.0 4.4 1.5 55 G Skyy Clark (Jr.) 6-3, 210 8.0 2.9 2.8

Player to watch: Earning third-team All-Big Ten honors, Bilodeau leads UCLA in scoring and three-point shooting percentage (41.2 percent, 35-for-85). He has scored in double figures in 23 of 30 games this year, including scoring 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting earlier this season against the Badgers.

Series Notes

This will be the first postseason matchup between the two schools. The Bruins have won the last six meetings, including neutral wins in the 1995 Maui Invitational and the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic.

Wisconsin Notes

With 24 wins, this season already equals the 11th-highest win total in Wisconsin history and the third-highest under Greg Gard. Another win would give the Badgers 25 wins for the third time under Gard and the 11th time in the last 22 seasons. The Badgers are 16-8 against the top two quadrants of the NET rankings, going 6-7 in Quad 1 and 10-1 in Quad 2. UW is one of nine schools with 16+ Quad 1/2 wins. Wisconsin is 10-5 away from home, including a mark of 6-5 in true road games and 4-0 in neutral site contests. Over the last two seasons, UW is 9-2 in neutral site games. Only two Major Conference teams have a better winning percentage in neutral site games over the last two seasons: Auburn and 2024 National Champion UConn. Northwestern shot 37.0 percent from the field Thursday, the Badgers' lowest by an opponent since holding Nebraska to 33.9 percent shooting on Jan. 26. UW is 10-2 this season when holding teams below 40 percent. The Badgers finished the game with 10 turnovers against the Wildcats, marking the 20th game with 10 or fewer turnovers this season. UW is 16-4 in those games.

UCLA Notes

Through games played on March 11, the Bruins ranked No. 23 in the country in scoring defense (65.1 ppg), No. 17 in turnovers forced per game (15.3), and No. 8 in turnover margin (+4.5). Through March 11, the Bruins ranked No. 8 in the nation in turnover margin (+4.5), having committed 334 turnovers and forced 474 turnovers by the opposition. Nine of UCLA's 10 rotation players have totaled more assists than turnovers through 31 games. Clark (87 assists, 35 turnovers) has recorded a team-best 2.5 assist-turnover ratio. Including Clark, the Bruins have three guards with an assist-turnover ratio better than 2.0-to-1 (Dylan Andrews and Johnson). Johnson has been named a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection (one of five), currently ranking sixth in the league in steals per game (1.7 spg, 53 steals in 31 games). Johnson, who hails from Milwaukee, earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors as a sophomore in 2023 and junior in 2024. The Bruins' bench has outscored the opposition in 22 of 31 games this season (16-6 record in those 22 games). Sophomore Sebastian Mack has played in all 31 games, entering off the bench in 30 games. Mack has averaged 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 73.8 percent at the free throw stripe.

