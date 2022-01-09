 Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch, game preview, projected starters
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-09 11:14:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: No. 23 Wisconsin travels to Maryland for third game of the week

No. 23 Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1) vs. Maryland (8-6, 0-3)

Game: Sunday, Jan. 9 inside the Xfinity Center

Time: 6:30 P.M. CT

Watch: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus and Len Elmore)

Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Maryland 67

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz

PRE-GAME NOTES

Maryland guard Eric Ayala.
Maryland guard Eric Ayala. (AP)

No. 23 Wisconsin takes a four-game winning streak into College Park as it looks to close out what has been a fantastic week for the program against Maryland. UW is off to its best start since opening the 2016-17 season with a 13-2 record.

The Terrapins have struggled after they opened the year ranked 21st in the AP Poll. Maryland is currently just 8-6 and are winless in conference play at 0-3. Following the sudden departure of long-time head coach Mark Turgeon, Danny Manning has stepped in as interim coach.

Despite their record, the Terrapins have talent on the roster. After losing Big Ten defensive player of the year Darryl Morsell to Marquette, they reloaded with guard Fatts Russell from Rhode Island. Russell is currently averaging 12.5 points per game after putting up 13.4 points per contest during his time with the Rams.

The senior won't be an unfamiliar scout for Greg Gard's team. When Wisconsin squared off against Rhode Island a season ago, the 5-foot-10 guard was limited to just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Joining Russell in Maryland's rotation are some familiar names. Eric Ayala, Donta Scott and Hakim Hart have each been major contributors the previous two seasons. Ayala is currently playing some of his best basketball and is averaging 19.2 points per game over the past five contests.

Hart and Scott are stretch forwards who will present a different kind of problem for Wisconsin's front court. After dealing with some traditional bigs who prefer to play with their back to the basket, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl's ability to stay in front of ball handlers will be challenged on Sunday. Maryland's desire to spread a defense out and attack presented problems for the Badgers last season in their 70-64 loss at home to the Terrapins.

When Wisconsin has the ball, the question once again will be who can join star Johnny Davis - has scored at least 20 points in six straight games - in the scoring column. Last time out against Iowa, the ideal scenario played out with all five starters finishing in double figures. Wahl is the next best candidate after Brad Davison to get a basket, and Wisconsin's staff is hoping his 16-point outing against the Hawkeyes is a sign of things to come.

Sunday's tilt will be just the 19th all-time meeting between the two schools with Wisconsin leading the series, 11-7.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Pos. Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

Chucky Hepburn (Fr.)

6-2, 211

7.6

2.1

2.1

G

Brad Davison (Sr.)

6-4, 200

14.8

4.3

1.9

W

Jonathan Davis (So.)

6-5, 194

22.6

7.4

2.8

F

Tyler Wahl (Jr.)

6-9, 221

9.4

5.3

1.4

F

Steven Crowl (So.)

7-0, 234

8.7

4.5

1.1
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Projected Starting Five (Maryland)
Pos. Maryland HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

Fatts Russell (Sr.)

5-10, 165

12.5

3.9

3.7

G

Eric Ayala (Sr.)

6-5, 195

15.3

4.6

2.3

G

Hakim Hart (Jr.)

6-6, 200

9.6

3.7

2.0

F

Donta Scott (Jr.)

6-7, 225

11.7

7.1

1.1

C

Qudus Wahab (Jr.)

6-11, 237

9.4

7.0

0.6
*Based on Maryland's game notes

_________________________________________________

