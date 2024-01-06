Preview: No. 21 Badgers host red-hot Cornhuskers
No. 21 Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Nebraska (12-2)
Game: Saturday, Jan. 6 in the Kohl Center
Time: 1:15 P.M. CT
Watch: BTN
Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call)
Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Nebraska 75
Betting line: Wisconsin -6.5
PRE-GAME NOTES
Wisconsin will host a Nebraska team whose 12-2 start is its best since the 2010-11 season.
Their two losses came consecutively, in early December. After starting 7-0, they were routed by then-No. 15 ranked Creighton, 89-60. They then lost their first Big Ten game of the season to Minnesota. But since then, the Cornhuskers have won five straight games by an average margin of 15.2 points.
Nebraska’s ascendence isn’t even due to a lone superstar having a great season. The Cornhuskers have four different players averaging between 12.5 and 14.0 points per game. All shoot between 9.3 and 10.3 field goal attempts per game.
Of the four, entering with the most momentum will be guard Keisei Tominaga, who is coming off of a 28-point performance against Indiana.
The Badgers are familiar with Tominaga’s scoring bursts, after allowing him to score 22 points in last year’s matchup.
The junior from Japan became one of the Cornhuskers’ most reliable players over the course of last year, averaging 17.2 points throughout the second half of the season, and his success has carried over.
Tominaga’s fellow starting guard, Brice Williams, isn’t as prone to scoring explosions, but is perhaps the most consistent scorer on the team. He’s reached double digits in scoring in 12 of 14 games so far this season, averaging 13.8 points per game.
Williams transferred from Charlotte last season and hasn’t had any issues in a tougher conference.
Nebraska also utilized the transfer portal in the frontcourt, acquiring 6-foot-10 forward Rienk Mast from Bradley. He led the Braves in points (13.8) and rebounds (8.0) per game last season, and is putting up similar numbers this year at 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
The Cornhuskers’ top four is rounded out with forward Juwan Gray, the best defender of the bunch, leading the Huskers in both steals (1.4) and blocks (0.9) per game.
The Badgers are 9-1 in their previous 10 games, and much of that success is due to their frontcourt.
Against Iowa, Tyler Wahl scored a team-high 19 points on 11 of 13 free throw shooting, to help Wisconsin go 25-35 from the line. Meanwhile Steven Crowl scored 14 and finished with a career-high 13 rebounds.
This pair has defined Wisconsin’s post-heavy style over the past few years, but the addition of A.J. Storr has given Wisconsin another dimension. They still attack the paint as much as they used to, but now with Storr, the most athletic slasher that Wisconsin’s had in years.
“With him, you see all the ability,” Greg Gard said after Tuesday’s win over Iowa. “It oozes what his ability and potential is. I think the scary thing is he doesn’t understand how good he can be yet. He’s learning a lot. He’s been awesome to coach.”
Over the last three games, all wins, Storr has averaged 19.3 points on 54.9% shooting from the field.
The Badgers also received help in the last game from Max Klesmit. After his 21-point performance in the win against Marquette, the junior guard scored just 14 points total over the next four games. He broke the dry spell against Iowa, putting up 15 points on 50% shooting.
Klesmit’s contributions were also meaningful due to the recent health concerns from his fellow starting guard, Chucky Hepburn. He didn’t complete a full practice in the 10 days between Wisconsin’s previous two matchups, against Chicago State and Iowa, and it showed. Hepburn put up just four points against the Hawkeyes.
Ultimately, the Badgers’ guard play may not even matter if their frontcourt continues their recent form.
|Pos.
|WISCONSIN
|HT/WT
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|
G
|
Chucky Hepburn (Jr.)
|
6-2, 195
|
8.6
|
3.1
|
3.8
|
G
|
Max Klesmit (Jr.)
|
6-4, 200
|
7.5
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
G
|
A.J. Storr (So.)
|
6-7, 205
|
15.1
|
2.8
|
0.8
|
F
|
Tyler Wahl (Gr.)
|
6-9, 225
|
11.5
|
5.9
|
1.2
|
F
|
Steven Crowl (Jr.)
|
7-0, 247
|
12.8
|
7.7
|
2.0
|Pos.
|NEBRASKA
|HT/WT
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|
G
|
Jamarques Lawrence (So.)
|
6-3, 183
|
6.8
|
3.8
|
2.8
|
G
|
Keisei Tominaga (Sr.)
|
6-2, 179
|
14.0
|
2.2
|
1.0
|
G
|
Brice Williams (Jr.)
|
6-7, 213
|
13.8
|
5.4
|
2.1
|
F
|
Juwan Gray (Jr.)
|
6-6, 221
|
12.5
|
6.5
|
1.5
|
F
|
Rienk Mast (Jr.)
|
6-10, 248
|
12.7
|
9.3
|
3.0
_________________________________________________
