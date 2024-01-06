Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

Wisconsin will host a Nebraska team whose 12-2 start is its best since the 2010-11 season.

Their two losses came consecutively, in early December. After starting 7-0, they were routed by then-No. 15 ranked Creighton, 89-60. They then lost their first Big Ten game of the season to Minnesota. But since then, the Cornhuskers have won five straight games by an average margin of 15.2 points.

Nebraska’s ascendence isn’t even due to a lone superstar having a great season. The Cornhuskers have four different players averaging between 12.5 and 14.0 points per game. All shoot between 9.3 and 10.3 field goal attempts per game.

Of the four, entering with the most momentum will be guard Keisei Tominaga, who is coming off of a 28-point performance against Indiana.

The Badgers are familiar with Tominaga’s scoring bursts, after allowing him to score 22 points in last year’s matchup.

The junior from Japan became one of the Cornhuskers’ most reliable players over the course of last year, averaging 17.2 points throughout the second half of the season, and his success has carried over.

Tominaga’s fellow starting guard, Brice Williams, isn’t as prone to scoring explosions, but is perhaps the most consistent scorer on the team. He’s reached double digits in scoring in 12 of 14 games so far this season, averaging 13.8 points per game.

Williams transferred from Charlotte last season and hasn’t had any issues in a tougher conference.

Nebraska also utilized the transfer portal in the frontcourt, acquiring 6-foot-10 forward Rienk Mast from Bradley. He led the Braves in points (13.8) and rebounds (8.0) per game last season, and is putting up similar numbers this year at 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Cornhuskers’ top four is rounded out with forward Juwan Gray, the best defender of the bunch, leading the Huskers in both steals (1.4) and blocks (0.9) per game.