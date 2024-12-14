Preview: No.20 Wisconsin Heads to Indianapolis to Take On Butler

No.20 Wisconsin (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler (7-3, 0-0 Big East) Date/Time – Saturday, December 14, 1:30 p.m. Arena – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (18,345) Watch – Big Ten Network (Dave Revsine and Brian Butch) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Charlie Wills), Sirius 389, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 17-14 (Butler leads 1-0 in neutral sites) Last Meeting - Butler won, 61-54, on March 24, 2011, in New Orleans Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin -4

Wisconsin is 2-0 in neutral-site games this season, having won the Greenbrier Tip-Off last month in West Virginia. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Advertisement

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 20.8 5.1 1.8 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 12.3 1.7 2.9 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 7.4 5.2 2.9 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 14.7 4.7 1.7 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 9.7 5.4 1.1

Player to Watch: Winter leads the team in both field goal percentage (61.2%) and rebounds per game, including a team-best 20 offensive boards. He is shooting 75.0 percent on two-point shots, which leads all Big Ten players.

Projected Starting Five (Butler) No. BUTLER HT/WT PTS REB AST 0 F Augusto Cassia (So.) 6-8, 220 5.1 3.1 0.8 11 F Jahmyl Telfort (Gr.) 6-7, 225 17.0 3.8 3.1 13 G Finley Bizjack (So.) 6-4, 190 6.6 3.7 2.7 21 F Pierre Brooks II (Sr.) 6-6, 240 14.8 5.1 1.7 22 G Patrick McCaffery (Gr.) 6-9, 215 12.6 4.4 1.1

Player to watch: Having scored in double figures in every game, Ivisic posted his third-straight double-double in Illinois’ 70-66 loss at Northwestern on Friday, scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds, five assists and a block. His five double-doubles this season moved him into a tie for fourth-most in the nation.

Series Notes

Wisconsin’s series with Butler dates to the 1921-22 season. The Badgers are 4-6 against Butler in Indianapolis. Only one of the 31 previous meetings between the two programs came on a neutral court, which was also the most recent matchup: a 61-54 Butler win in the 2011 NCAA Sweet 16 as the Bulldogs ultimately advanced to the second of back-to-back national championship games. The 2001 game was the last time the two teams met prior to the 2011 NCAA Tournament match-up. They have only met six times since 1960. Butler won at No. 10 Wisconsin (58-44) on Jan. 30, 2001; Thad Matta was the Bulldogs’ head coach in that match-up, which came during his first stint leading the Bulldogs (the 2000-01 season). In his 13 seasons leading the Ohio State program, Matta faced Wisconsin 25 times as Big Ten foes; the Badgers held a slim 14-11 advantage during that span. Gard is 2-1 against Matta. The Bulldogs are 12-7 all-time at Gainbridge, most recently playing in the 2021 and final Crossroads Classic. The Badgers are 8-9 at the venue, including winning two Big Ten Tournament titles. Wisconsin is 103-94 against the Big East. Butler is 116-222 against the Big Ten.

Wisconsin Notes

Nine Badgers have played in every game this season, with each player averaging over 9.9 minutes per game. Wisconsin is one of three Power Four teams that meet that standard, with at least 10 games played. All nine players scored in UW’s last game against Illinois, the fifth time this season that nine or more players have scored for the Badgers. Wisconsin scores 81.8 points per game (63rd nationally) and allows 72.3 points per contest (213th). Dating back to last season, Wisconsin is 22-0 in games when the Badgers hold their opponents to 70 or fewer points (5-0 this year). UW is 150-70 under Gard when committing fewer than 12 turnovers (7-1 this season).

Butler Notes

Butler is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 17th amongst all Division I schools with a 40.1 percent 3-point rate. A big part of that is McCaffrey, who is shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range. Butler committed a season-low four turnovers in Tuesday’s loss to NDSU; it marked the first time this season that the Bulldogs had fewer turnovers than their opponent. Butler ranks 21st nationally, averaging 18.9 made free throws per game. Butler has made 15 or more free throws in each game this season and is shooting 75.9 percent from the line Butler’s last two opponents (Houston, NDSU) combined for 22 made three-pointers; the Bulldogs only allowed 44 3FGM in the eight games to open the season.

Prediction