Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The No. 20 Badgers will return home after a dreadful two-game road trip in which they lost to Michigan and Rutgers, two teams near the bottom of the Big Ten.

Wisconsin is free falling down the AP Poll, the Big Ten standings and any list of serious national title contenders.

They’ll hope that a return home could help provide some sort of fresh start. But as the days and games pass, the remaining time to shape up before March is shortening.

Wisconsin’s recent decline, however, doesn’t compare to what the Buckeyes have experienced this calendar year.

When these two teams played for the first time in early January, the Badgers knocked Ohio State down to a respectable 12-4 record.

Since then, they’ve gone 2-6, and are now just a game away from being at the bottom of the Big Ten alongside Michigan. Their only wins in 2024 have come against three of the worst five teams in the conference — Rutgers, Penn State and Maryland.

Despite their plummet, the top of Ohio State’s lineup is incredibly talented. They’re the only team in the Big Ten with three players who average at least 14 points per game.

In the first game between these teams, the Buckeyes stayed competitive until the final minutes, before Max Klesmit scored 16 of Wisconsin’s final 22 and the Badgers pulled away. Jamison Battle led the way for Ohio State, scoring 18 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting.

Yet their best player this season has still been sophomore guard Bruce Thornton, who underperformed against the Badgers, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He’s coming off of a 24-point performance in a double-OT win against Maryland on Saturday, which broke a five-game losing streak.

Ohio State will first play the Badgers on Tuesday, then No. 2 Purdue on Sunday. They could play with nothing to lose, while the Badgers will be vulnerable and desperate.