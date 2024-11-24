Preview: No.19 Wisconsin Faces Pittsburgh for Greenbrier Tip-Off Title

Pittsburgh (6-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. No.19 Wisconsin (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) Date/Time – Sunday, November 22, 4:30 p.m. CT Arena – Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier - White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (1,100) Watch – CBS Sports Network (Jack Benjamin and Matt McCall) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Chris Vosters and Brian Butch), stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 12-7 (Series tied 2-2 on neutral sites) Last Meeting - Wisconsin won, 47-43, on March 18, 2016, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Pittsburgh -2.5

Sophomore guard John Blackwell has led Wisconsin in scoring in each of the last two games. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 21.3 5.2 2.0 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 13.3 1.7 2.3 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 8.8 4.3 3.3 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 16.3 4.7 2.3 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 9.0 6.0 0.5

Player to Watch: Winter posted his first-career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds (5 offensive) in Wisconsin's 86-70 win over UCF. Winter grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and has now had 8+ rebounds in three of six games this season after entering the year with a career-high of seven boards.

Projected Starting Five (Pittsburgh) No. UCF HT/WT PTS REB AST 1 G Damian Dunn (Gr.) 6-5, 205 13.5 2.5 2.2 2 F Cameron Corhen (Jr.) 6-10, 235 12.8 6.2 1.2 5 G Ishmael Leggett (Sr.) 6-3, 185 18.2 6.2 2.2 15 G Jaland Lowe (So.) 6-3, 175 15.0 6.2 5.8 25 F Guillermo Diaz Graham (Fr.) 7-0, 225 8.7 7.5 1.5

Player to watch: Besides leading the team in scoring and rebounding, Leggett ranks second in the ACC in field goal percentage (.603). He has scored 15 or more points in five of Pitt's six games, including a pair of 20-point efforts.

Series Notes

Wisconsin holds a 12-7 lead over Pittsburgh in a series that began in 1928 in a neutral-site game in Milwaukee. The series is tied 2-2 in neutral site games, including 1-1 in the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers are 62-61 against schools currently in the ACC. The Panthers are 162-191 against teams currently in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin Notes

The Badgers have started the season 6-0 for the first time since opening the 2014-15 season with seven straight wins. That 2014-15 team reached the 2015 National Championship Game. Wisconsin is going for its third November tournament in the past four seasons. UW has now won eight of its last nine nonconference November tournament games, going 3-0 in the 2021 Maui Invitational, 2-1 in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis, and 2-0 in the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Badgers have scored at least 79 points in each of the first six games of the season for the first time in school history. UW is averaging 87.8 ppg on the season. The school single season scoring record is 86.3 ppg set in 1970-71. Wisconsin hit 10 threes in its Friday win over UCF (10-for-31). UW has tallied 10+ 3FGs in four of six games this year. Wisconsin did so in seven of 36 games last season. Leading the country by shooting 87.2 percent from the free-throw line, UW has out-scored its first five opponents 129-to-83 at the free-throw line. The Badgers have made (129) more FTs than their opponents have attempted (118).

Pittsburgh Notes

Starting the season 6-0 for the first time since 2018-19, the Panthers have won each game by double figures and have a scoring margin of 25.6 points. The Panthers have won the rebounding battle in five of their first six games. Pitt is averaging 41.2 rebounds per game and has four players averaging at least 6.0 rebounds per game. Pitt is averaging 36.7 points in the paint to go along with 16.5 points per game from the foul line through six games. The Panthers have topped a combined 50 points in the paint and at the foul line in five contests with the lone outlier at 49-point effort against LSU. Pitt opened Friday’s second half with a 13-0 run holding LSU to 0-of-13 shooting from the field over the first 6:43 of the half. The 13-0 run was the largest of the season. The Panthers shot 63.6 percent (14-of-22) from the field and went 16-of-18 from the free throw line in the second half after shooting 31.3 percent (10-of-32) and 25.0 percent (4-of-16) from three in the first 20 minutes.

