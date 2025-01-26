Preview: No.18 Wisconsin Looks to Rebound against Nebraska

Nebraska (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) vs. No.18 Wisconsin (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) Date/Time – Sunday, January 26, 12 p.m. Arena – Kohl Center (16,838) Watch – Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 106 or 195, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 22-17 (Wisconsin leads 11-4 in Madison) Last Meeting - Nebraska won, 80-72, in overtime on February 1, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin -7.5

A Two-time National Player of the Week, Brice Williams is averaging 18.8 points per game on .482 shooting and has 11 20-point efforts over his last 23 games. (Photo by Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 17.5 4.8 1.9 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 10.4 2.0 2.8 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 10.4 5.5 2.5 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 16.4 4.7 2.4 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.4 5.8 1.0

Player to Watch: With 20+ points in four of the last six games, Blackwell is averaging 21.3 ppg in January, the third-highest mark in the conference behind Michigan’s Vlad Goldin (23.0) and Rutgers’ Ace Bailey (22.4).

Projected Starting Five (Nebraska) No. NEBRASKA HT/WT PTS REB AST 2 G Ahron Ulis (Sr.) 6-3, 190 2.9 1.9 1.9 3 G Brice Williams (Sr.) 6-7, 214 18.5 3.7 2.5 4 F Juwan Gary (Sr.) 6-6, 226 12.5 4.5 0.8 9 F Berke Buyuktuncel (So.) 6-10, 240 7.2 5.8 1.3 34 C Braxton Meah (Sr.) 7-1, 265 3.2 3.6 0.9

Player to watch: In Thursday’s 78-73 home loss to USC, Gary finished with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Gary has scored 20 points in two of NU's last three contests and is averaging a career-high in points this season. The senior is second on the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks.

Series Notes

The Badgers are 16-7 against Nebraska since they joined the Big Ten in 2011 and have won eight of the last 11. In the 23 games since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the Huskers have averaged 61.2 points per game against the Badgers. In the last nine meetings with the Huskers, the Badgers are averaging 10.8 made 3FGs per game on 37.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Badgers went 23-57 (40.4 percent) from 3-point range in two meetings last season, including 13-for-26 in the win at the Kohl Center. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, Wisconsin is 8-0 against the Huskers when shooting 45.0 percent or better from the field.

Wisconsin Notes

A win today would make UW 16-4 and mark the fourth season under Greg Gard in which the Badgers have won at least 16 of their first 20 games (also 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2023-24). Dating back to last season, Wisconsin is 27-1 in games when holding foes to 70 or fewer points (10-1 this year). All five of UW's starters are averaging double-digit points - one of four such teams in the Big Ten. UW is 28th in the NCAA scoring 82.5 ppg and aiming for its first top-50 ppg finish since 1970-71. Tonje has reached double figures in 17 of 19 games this season and 15+ points 11 times. He is second on the team shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range. That number climbs to 45.1 percent (23-51) from 3-point range at home. UW is 47-15 (.770) when Crowl scores double figures, including 7-1 this season.

Nebraska Notes

The Huskers are 2-1 against ranked opponents this season, and a win against the Badgers would give NU three wins over ranked teams for the first time since 2013-14. Nebraska is one of only 15 teams in the country with at least five 1,000-point scorers on their active roster as of Jan. 20. Four of those teams are in the Big Ten with Minnesota (seven), Nebraska (five), Oregon (five), and USC (five). The Huskers held their last two opponents to 73.5 ppg after the previous three opponents averaged 95.3 ppg. NU held Maryland to 69 points, matching its lowest offensive total of the season on just 1.02 PPP (points per possession). That was NU's lowest opponent PPP since the win over UCLA on Jan. 4. NU is now 43rd nationally in defensive efficiency heading into the weekend. Sam Hoiberg is shooting 73.3 percent from the field in January entering. The junior guard has provided a spark off the bench and averages 5.0 points per game with a 2.2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in that stretch. Connor Essegian has been one of the Big Ten's best sixth men, as the junior guard enters today’s game averaging 11.3 points per contest. He is one of only four Big Ten reserves currently averaging double figures while making five or fewer starts.

Prediction