Preview: No.17 Wisconsin Faces Tough Road Challenge at Maryland

No.17 Wisconsin (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) Date/Time – Wednesday, January 29, 6 p.m. Arena – Xfinity Center (17,950) Watch – Big Ten Network (Jason Horowitz, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 106 or 195, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 15-8 (Maryland leads 5-4 in College Park) Last Meeting - Wisconsin won, 87-56, on March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Maryland -3.5

Derik Queen was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season after averaging 16.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in the wins at Illinois and Indiana. (Photo by Reggie Hildred/USA Today Sports)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 18.0 4.9 1.8 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 10.3 2.3 2.8 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 10.2 5.6 2.5 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 16.3 4.7 2.4 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.2 5.9 1.1

Player to Watch: John Tonje ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 18.0 ppg, second in the conference in shooting 92.5 percent at the foul line, and is second on UW at 39.4 percent on three-point field goals.

Projected Starting Five (Maryland) No. MARYLAND HT/WT PTS REB AST 0 G Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Jr.) 6-1, 180 14.6 2.2 4.7 1 G Rodney Rice (Sr.) 6-4, 195 12.6 2.3 2.0 9 G Selton Miguel (Gr.) 6-4, 210 11.5 1.8 2.0 10 F Julian Reese (Sr.) 6-9, 230 13.7 9.2 1.4 25 C Derik Queen (Fr.) 6-10, 245 15.2 8.1 2.0

Player to watch: Reese was named the Associated Press player of the week after two impressive road performances. After career-highs of 27 points and 17 rebounds in Maryland’s 91-70 rout at then-No.17 Illinois, Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-78 win at Indiana. The back-to-back double-doubles give Reese nine for the season, tied for most in the Big Ten heading into the week.

Series Notes

Wisconsin owns a 10-6 lead in the all-time series since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2015, including wins in seven of the last nine meetings and both meetings last season. Wisconsin is 10-5 against the Terrapins with Greg Gard as head coach, including a record of 3-3 under Gard in College Park. Steven Crowl has reached double figures in three of his last four games vs. Maryland, including 17 points in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. Max Klesmit tallied 16 points in last season's meeting in Madison.

Wisconsin Notes

Wisconsin averages 82.5 points per game, which would rank third in UW history and the highest since the school-record 86.3 ppg in 1970-71. Wisconsin ranks 7th in the nation in offensive efficiency per KenPom. UW's mark of 123.0 would rank as the school's second-highest mark in the KenPom era (1997), trailing only the 129.0 mark of the 2014-15 national runner-up team. Wisconsin is playing at its fastest pace in at least at least 30 years according to KenPom's adjusted tempo, averaging 1.3 possessions more than the 2021-22 team. The Badgers are ranked 151st in the nation in tempo. The Badgers have three of the Big Ten's top 20 FT shooters (min. 50 FTAs) in John Tonje (2nd, 92.5 percent), Max Klesmit (10th, 86.3), and John Blackwell (17th, 82.6). Each of UW's top seven scorers shoots over 80 percent at the line. Wisconsin averages 15.3 assists per game (most since 1993-94) and 10.4 turnovers per game (fourth lowest in the Big Ten). With a 1.47 assist-to-turnover ratio, the Badgers have their third-best A-to-TO ratio in a season, trailing only the 2014-15 team (1.70) and the 2010-11 team (1.71).

Maryland Notes

Maryland has won three straight games, five of its last six, and has a pair of top-25 wins. The Terps also enter Wednesday with a 12-1 record at home having won nine consecutive games. The Terps are ranked No. 19 in the NCAA NET, No. 21 in the Kenpom ratings, No. 15 in the Torvik ranking, and No. 12 on EvanMiya.com. Maryland averages 83.4 points per game which would be its best season scoring average since 2001-02 (85.0 ppg). For an entire season, Maryland has only averaged over 80 points three other times since 2000-01. Maryland's averaging 8.2 threes per game, on track to be the best single-season average in school history. It’s a significant improvement from last season when Maryland made just 6.1 threes per game. Through 21 games this season, Maryland has had five different players score 20-plus points in a single game, the most for the program since 2015-16. Overall, the Terps have had 22 20-point efforts. Maryland shares the ball significantly better than a season ago averaging 15.5 assists per game, which is almost five more per game than in 2023-24. That is currently on pace to be the highest assist average since 2010-11 (16.9). Maryland has seven games with at least 17 helpers, including three with 25+ assists.