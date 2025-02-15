Preview: No.16 Wisconsin Looks For Statement Win at No.7 Purdue

No.16 Wisconsin (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) vs. No.7 Purdue (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten) Date/Time – Saturday, February 15, 12 p.m. Arena – Mackey Arena (14,876) Watch – CBS (Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 85 or 390, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Purdue leads 114-75 (Purdue leads 54-31 in West Lafayette, Ind.) Last Meeting - Wisconsin won, 76-75, in overtime on March 16, 2024, in Minneapolis Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Purdue – 5.5

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during the Big Ten Tournament semifinal. (Photo by Matt Krohn/USA Today Sports)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 18.6 4.8 1.8 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 10.1 2.5 2.9 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 9.3 5.8 2.4 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 15.3 4.7 2.2 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.0 5.7 1.1

Player to Watch: Blackwell is emerging as one of the Big Ten's most well-rounded players, ranking second on the Badgers in points, fourth in rebounds and third in assists. His averages rise to 16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.9 apg during Big Ten play.

Projected Starting Five (Purdue) No. PURDUE HT/WT PTS REB AST 0 G C.J. Cox (Fr.) 6-3, 200 6.3 2.7 0.6 1 C Caleb Furst (Sr.) 6-10, 235 5.1 3.6 0.4 2 G Fletcher Loyer (Jr.) 6-5, 180 13.8 2.2 1.5 3 G Braden Smith (Jr.) 6-0, 170 16.4 4.6 8.7 4 F Trey Kaufman-Renn (Jr.) 6-9, 230 19.0 6.4 2.4

Player to watch: Kaufman-Renn is the only player nationally to average 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and shoots at least 60 percent from the field. Only three other players in Big Ten history have done that (Zach Edey - 2024; Evan Eschmeyer - 1998; Chris Webber - 1993).

Series Notes

The two teams are 4-4 in their last eight games in the series, with the eight games decided by a total of 33 points. This will mark the fifth time in the last five seasons that Purdue and Wisconsin enter the game nationally ranked, both teams winning twice. During the Matt Painter era, both teams have been ranked in 10 previous meetings with Purdue holding a 6-4 advantage. This is the ninth time Wisconsin will face a top-10 Purdue team since 2018. The Badgers have won 4 of the last 8 games when the Boilermakers are ranked in the top 10. Wisconsin is just 5-43 all-time against Purdue in Mackey Arena, but four of those wins have come since 2005. UW’s lone win in Mackey Arena before Bo Ryan’s arrival was in 1972. Wisconsin's last win at Mackey Arena came in 2022 when the Badgers knocked off No. 3 Purdue, 74-69. Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 37 points. The Badgers did win a 2021 NCAA tournament game in Mackey Arena, knocking off North Carolina, 85-62, as part of the Covid bubble. When Purdue reaches 70 points against Wisconsin in regulation games under Matt Painter, the Boilermakers are 10-1. When held under 70 points, Purdue is 8-12.

Wisconsin Notes

Wisconsin is one away from its 10th Big Ten win. The Badgers have won 10+ in 20 of the last 23 seasons, more than any other school. In the last 10 years, Wisconsin has tallied 13 wins over AP top-10 teams, including six coming away from home. Badgers are 1-1 in such games this season. The Badgers are 12-5 in Quad 1/2 games with 6 Quad 1 wins and zero losses outside of Quad 1. UW is 1 of 6 schools with 12+ Q1/2 wins. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten in both three-point field goal percentage (39.5%) and three-point field goals per game (11.3) during conference play. Dating back to last season, Wisconsin is 30-1 in games when holding foes to 70 or fewer points (14-1 this year). The Badgers rank third in the B1G allowing 69.9 ppg during conference play.

Purdue Notes

Since the turn of the calendar to January, Purdue ranks No. 2 nationally in efficiency (.9728) behind Houston (.9833) via BartTorvik.com. The Boilermakers are sixth in offensive efficiency (125.7) and eighth in defensive efficiency (92.1) during that span. Since the insertion of Furst and Cox into the lineup 11 games ago, Purdue has averaged just 9.4 turnovers per game while forcing 14.9 (+5.50 margin). Since January 1, Purdue's defensive turnover rate is 22.2 percent (15th). Through December, the rate was 16.8 percent (228th). Purdue's offense has clicked in Big Ten play, shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field in 10 contests. Purdue leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage, steals per game and opponent turnovers per game, while ranking second in both scoring offense and defense. Over the last eight games, Purdue is just 44-of-142 (.310) from 3-point range. If you throw out a 12-of-25 (.480) performance against Iowa, the Boilermakers are 32-of-117 (.274) in the other seven games. Remarkably, Purdue still owns a 124.3 offensive efficiency during that span -- a number that ranks eighth nationally. Purdue is 160-15 under Painter when winning both the rebound and turnover battles. On the flipside, Purdue is 6-51 when losing both the rebound and turnover battles.

