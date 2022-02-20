Preview: No. 15 Wisconsin hosts surging Michigan

No. 15 Wisconsin welcomes Michigan to the Kohl Center for the lone meeting this season between the two teams. UW will honor Michael Finley and retire his No. 24 during a ceremony at halftime

The Wolverines have not lived up to lofty preseason expectations, but Juwan Howard's group has been playing its best basketball as of late. His group is 3-1 over their last four games, including a 82-58 win over first place Purdue.

Hunter Dickinson has remained the focal point for Michigan and has rounded out his game this year with an added outside shot. The sophomore leads the Wolverines in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (8.3). At 7-foot-1, Dickinson is a towering center who likes to play with his back to the basket and is nearly automatic when he gets to his left hand.

Dickinson has added a three-point shot to his game this season as well. After attempting just four shots from deep last season, he has taken 48 from beyond the arc and is making them at a 36.4 percent clip. Dickinson is also a looming presence as a shot blocker in the paint. And when a double is sent his way, he is a willing and skilled passer out of the post. Steven Crowl will be tested once again and UW's limited depth in the front court could present a problem for Greg Gard.

Alongside Dickinson, freshman Moussa Diabate has emerged as a viable threat. Diabate led Michigan in its win over Iowa with 28 points and eight rebounds, often times as the beneficiary of single coverage with the attention being sent towards Dickinson. On the defensive end, the freshman forward will likely be tasked with defending Johnny Davis. Diabate has previously drawn the assignment of guarding Iowa's Keegan Murray and Ohio State's EJ Liddell - two of the top five scorers in the conference.

In the backcourt, Eli Brooks and Devante Jones are usually on the receiving end of passes out of doubles from Dickinson, leading to some wide open looks for the pair. Look for Michigan to look to throw an outlet to either guard in order to get out and run in transition.

In Wisconsin's win over Indiana, it once again lacked meaningful production off the bench. Over the past two games, UW's reserves has tallied just points. With Dickinson likely forcing the issue against Tyler Wahl or Crowl, Gard will have to get some valuable minutes out of Ben Carlson or Chris Vogt. Vogt has shown flashes throughout the season as someone who can fill in nicely and add a basket or key rebound. With Dickinson's physical play, Vogt's minutes and what he can add is something to monitor.

Sunday afternoon will be the 171st all-time meeting between the two schools with Michigan leading the series, 94-76. Wisconsin holds a 49-35 edge in Madison.