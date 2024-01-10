Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

Like Wisconsin, Ohio State has had a remarkably strong start to the season after missing the NCAA Tournament last season.

The key to the Buckeyes’ success has been their big three, who all lead the team in minutes played and field goal attempts per game by a wide margin.

After slowly breaking out as a freshman last season, guard Bruce Thornton has become one of the best scorers in the Big Ten. His 16.9 points per game lead the team and are the eighth-highest average in the conference.

His nine-point performance against Indiana was the first time he didn’t score in double figures since November 15. The Badgers should expect Thornton to bounce back.

He’s ascended alongside fellow sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr., whose improvement from last season has been even more surprising.

Last season, Gayle was scoring just 3.6 points throughout the regular season, then broke out throughout the course of the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 12 points across four games.

Gayle will enter Wednesday’s matchup just two games removed from perhaps the best game of his career, when he scored a career-high 32 points against West Virginia. But in the two games since, he’s shot a combined 7-32 from the field for 20 total points.

Rounding out the big three is newcomer Jamison Battle, who transferred from Minnesota this past offseason.

The fifth-year senior has become one of the best shooters in the Big Ten, leading the conference in three-pointers made (3.1) and attempts per game (6.9). He could prove threatening for a Badgers team that allows opponents to shoot 35.5% from 3 — second-highest in the Big Ten.