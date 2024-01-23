Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

Minnesota will host the No. 13 Badgers amidst a recent skid. After winning seven straight games throughout December and early January, the Gophers have gone on a tailspin, losing their last three matchups by 31 total points.

They now sit in the lower half of the Big Ten, hoping to improve their standing against the team currently atop the conference standings.

The re-emergence of their best player, Dawson Garcia, hasn’t been enough to prevent the losing streak. His 17.7 points per game make him Minnesota’s leading scorer and the sixth-highest in the Big Ten this season. Garcia has scored in double figures every game this season, not counting the time he missed due to an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-11 forward went down on Dec. 6 against Nebraska, sidelining him for the following three games. Since returning at the end of December, he’s slowly regained his scoring prowess, but has struggled with efficiency. In the six games since his return, Garcia’s averaging 17 points per game, but on 39.4% shooting.

Against one of the best teams in the Big Ten, the Gophers may need a performance from Garcia that’s both productive and efficient.

Also starting in the frontcourt is Joshua Ola-Joseph, who has all the scoring efficiency that Garcia lacks. Of all Big Ten players averaging over 10.0 points per game, Ola-Joseph is second in field goal percentage at 63.6%.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore has emerged as the most consistently reliable option for the Gophers behind Garcia, scoring in double figures in 11 of their past 14 games.

The major concern for the Gophers’ core will be the status of starting point guard Elijah Hawkins.

The 5-foot-11 junior has become one of the most important ball handlers in the Big Ten, averaging a nation-leading 7.8 assists per game. His playmaking presence is almost as valuable as Garcia’s scoring presence.

Hawkins sprained his ankle during their game against Iowa on January 15, and missed their most recent matchup in Michigan State. His status is yet to be determined for Tuesday’s matchup and will be the center of attention leading up to tip-off.