Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

No. 13 Wisconsin will play its first repeat-opponent of the season on Friday in the Michigan State Spartans.

Back in early December, the Badgers traveled to East Lansing for their first Big Ten game, and made their first statement with a 70-57 win.

Wisconsin never trailed against the Spartans and held them to their lowest point total all season.

That loss dropped Michigan State to 4-4. They soon began to improve and have won eight of their 11 games since that loss, but still sit tied at sixth in the Big Ten. Another loss to Wisconsin would give the Spartans a losing conference record. Not ideal heading into February.

The biggest difference between these two matchups, on paper, may be the status of Malik Hall. The fifth-year senior had the flu and was limited to just 23 minutes. He was clearly not himself, finishing with just two points on three field goal attempts.

Hall is now feeling better and playing his best basketball of the season, averaging 14.1 points per game over his last seven. It’s safe to say we’ll see a different Hall on Friday.

Regardless of any player’s hot streak, the offense lives and dies by Tyson Walker. He comfortably leads the team in minutes (31.6 per game), field goal attempts (15.6) and usage rate (30.5%).

Not to mention, the fifth-year senior is still one of the best scorers in the Big Ten — sitting at third in the conference averaging 19.7 points per game.