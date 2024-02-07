Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Badgers will travel to Ann Arbor following two straight losses to Nebraska and No. 2 Purdue, which dropped them out of the top 10 of the AP Poll.

Yet, their skid is nothing compared to what Michigan has gone through recently. The Wolverines won just one out of their past 11 and sit dead last in the Big Ten. That one win came against Ohio State, which sits just above them at the bottom of the conference.

The Wolverines simply haven’t been able to recover from the losses of their three best players from last season. Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard were both picked in the first round of the NBA Draft, while Hunter Dickinson went to Kansas via the transfer portal.

In their place, sophomore guard Dug McDaniel has become the first option. He leads the team in points (16.8), assists (4.9), minutes (36.2) and shot attempts (13.9) per game, but hasn’t seamlessly transitioned to a greater leadership role.

On Jan. 10, the program announced that McDaniel would be suspended for six road games due to academic issues.

Wednesday’s game is in Ann Arbor, so the Badgers will have to prepare for a slightly more talented team, but one that hasn’t been able to build any real chemistry in weeks.

In his absences, they’ve relied more heavily on Olivier Nkamhoua, who’s begun to face some struggles of his own. He spent four years at Tennessee and transferred to Michigan this past offseason, and immediately earned a greater offensive role.

The Finnish forward was once the most consistent and efficient scorer on the Wolverines, scoring in double figures in 17 of the team’s first 18 games and comfortably shooting above 50%.

Yet over Nkamhoua’s last four games, he’s averaging just 10.7 points per game on 43.7% shooting, which would be acceptable numbers if he wasn’t the new #1 option.