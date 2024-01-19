Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Hoosiers will travel to the Kohl Center on Friday, where they’ve lost 19 straight games to the Badgers. Their last win in Madison came during the arena’s inaugural 1998 season, when Tony Bennett was still the head coach of Wisconsin.

Indiana will also look to get back on track against Big Ten competition. They've lost three of their past five, all against conference opponents.

They’ll enter Friday coming off of a brutal 87-66 loss to Purdue, where they shot 41.5% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 44.4% from the free-throw line.

To add insult to injury, nobody on the Hoosiers knew how to stop Zach Edey. The reigning Naismith Player of the Year finished with an absurd 33 points.

Indiana’s leading scorer, Malik Reneau, had his worst performance in nearly a month, scoring just eight points, his second-lowest total all season. The sophomore forward had averaged 20.8 points over his previous six games, and was playing the best basketball of his young career.

Reneau has had one of the quickest and most impressive ascensions of any player in the Big Ten from last season to now, increasing his scoring average from 6.1 to 15.8.

Another sophomore who’s seen vast improvements this season is center Kel’el Ware. He’s gone from 6.6 points per game to 14.2, and now even shoots 54.5%.

Ware is a seven-foot center who also averages 9.4 rebounds per game, third most in the Big Ten. But Edey’s performance proved that Ware is ultimately liable to struggle against other big men, which is great news for Wisconsin’s frontcourt.

Rounding out Indiana’s young nucleus is freshman Mackenzie Mgbako. The 6-foot-8 forward entered as a five-star recruit, the ninth best player in his entire class, and he’s quickly shown why. Mgbako is already one of the most consistent scorers on the team, finishing in double figures in 12 of 18 games so far.