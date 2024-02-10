Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Badgers have hit a skid. They’ve lost three games in a row and are now looking for any opportunity to get back on their feet.

The first two losses were somewhat understandable — Nebraska is lethal at home, while Purdue is one of the best teams in the country. But the recent defeat at the hands of Michigan was abhorrent. The Wolverines are at the bottom of the Big Ten, and held control the entire game against the Badgers.

Wisconsin would need a miracle to win the Big Ten at this point. Regardless, they should turn their focus to building some momentum with the NCAA Tournament in sight.

Unluckily for Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights might be the last team they would want to play in the middle of a rough stretch.

They have one of the worst offenses in the country — dead last in the Big Ten in points per game (66.4), field goal percentage (38.8) and 3-point percentage (27.8) — but they also happen to have an incredible defense.

Rutgers specializes in rock fights, which Wisconsin has little experience in this season. The Badgers have only played in three games this season where neither team reached 70 points. That’s been the case in each of Rutgers’ four most recent games.

This is also a Scarlet Knights team without any clear individual threats on offense. Leading scorer Aundre Hyatt, averages just 11.4 points per game and has scored 15 total in his past three.

Their best player is likely Clifford Omoruyi, the 6-foot-11 defensive-minded center who’s fourth in the Big Ten in rebounds per game (8.9) and first in blocks (3.0).

Yet they are coming off of back-to-back wins against Michigan and Maryland, mostly due to the efforts of Jeremiah Williams, who didn’t play for over two years due to an Achilles injury and a gambling suspension.

But Williams returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact, playing for 29 minutes and scoring 10 points in the narrow victory over Michigan. He looked even more comfortable against Maryland, scoring 14 points on 55.6% shooting.