Preview: No. 10 Wisconsin seeking outright Big Ten title against Nebraska

No. 10 Wisconsin sits just one win away from an outright Big Ten title for the first time since the 2015 season. All that's left is a Nebraska program it has knocked off seven times in a row, including once already this season.

The Cornhuskers come into the regular season finale riding a two-game winning streak after victories over Ohio State and Penn State. It is the first string of consecutive wins for Nebraska since late November.

Fred Hoiberg's group likes to get out and play at a fast pace. Led by freshman Bryce McGowens, the Cornhuskers averaged 88.0 points per contest in their previous two games. In the two wins, McGowens scored a combined 51 points and is now up to 11 outings of 20 or more points on the season. Much like Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, the freshman has the ball in his hands often and can get to the basket or step back for a three. McGowens scored 23 points on 50 percent shooting in the first meeting between the two schools.

Alongside McGowens, the bulk of the offensive load is shared by guards Alonzo Verge Jr. and CJ Wilcher. Verge is an energetic point guard who is averaging 15.0 points over the last five games. Wilcher, the team's top reserve, can shoot it from deep and is another scoring threat for Nebraska.

UW will honor Brad Davison, Chris Vogt and Carter Higginbottom on Sunday afternoon for Senior Day festivities. The regular season finale could also be the final home game for Davis, who is projected to go in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Looking ahead to the postseason, UW and its starters are in the middle of a welcomed rest period before the tournaments begin. The regular season finale will be its lone game in between a win over Purdue on March 1 and its first game in Indianapolis on March 11.

Sunday will be the 36th all-time meeting between the two schools with Wisconsin leading the series, 21-14, including wins in 15 of the last 19.