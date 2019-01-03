Preview: Border Battle restarts Big Ten play for Wisconsin
No. 22 Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0) vs. Minnesota (11-2, 1-1)
Game: Jan. 3, 2019 at the Kohl Center
Time: 8:00 PM CT (Thursday)
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Follow Online: The Badgers' Den
Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen
Pre-game notes
*(1st) - Former Wisconsin assistant coach Rob Jeter is in his first season on Pitino's staff at Minnesota.
*(4) - Number of players on UW's roster from the state of Minnesota: Brad Davison (Maple Grove), Nate Reuvers (Lakeville), Walt McGroy (Minneapolis) and Joe Hedstrom (Hopkins).
*(8) - The Badgers have won eight straight over the Gophers and seven in a row at home.
*(11th) - Gophers senior forward Jordan Murphy became the 11th player in Big Ten history with 1,400-plus points and 1,000-plus career rebounds.
*(14th) - Wisconsin is currently ranked 14th in the NCAA NET rankings.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
15.5
|
3.8
|
2.8
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
10.5
|
2.8
|
1.8
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.3
|
4.6
|
1.1
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.2
|
2.5
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
19.2
|
10.7
|
4.8
Last time Minnesota came to town, it was an overtime thriller at the Kohl Center— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 2, 2019
Don't miss out tomorrow night!
🎟 https://t.co/GguhhB53kO pic.twitter.com/CrUMuvHg1t
|Position
|Minnesota
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
Dupree McBrayer (SR)
|
6-5/195
|
10.6
|
2.0
|
2.6
|
SG
|
Amir Coffey (JR)
|
6-8/210
|
15.1
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
SF
|
Gabe Kalscheur (FR)
|
6-4/200
|
10.4
|
2.2
|
1.5
|
PF
|
Jordan Murphy (SR)
|
6-7/250
|
15.7
|
12.6
|
2.9
|
C
|
Daniel Oturu (FR)
|
6-10/225
|
10.8
|
8.1
|
0.3
2018 brought win No. 💯 for @CoachPitinoMN as well as a little recognition before win No. 101 on Sunday.— Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) January 1, 2019
Congrats Coach! pic.twitter.com/hsR5ob4OgP
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
No. 2 Michigan
|
2-0
|
13-0
|
No. 14 Ohio State
|
2-0
|
12-1
|
No. 21 Indiana
|
2-0
|
11-2
|
No. 8 Michigan State
|
2-0
|
11-2
|
No. 22 Wisconsin
|
2-0
|
10-3
|
Maryland
|
2-1
|
11-3
|
Minnesota
|
1-1
|
11-2
|
Purdue
|
1-1
|
8-5
|
No. 24 Nebraska
|
1-2
|
11-3
|
No. 25 Iowa
|
0-2
|
11-2
|
Northwestern
|
0-2
|
9-4
|
Rutgers
|
0-2
|
7-5
|
Penn State
|
0-2
|
7-6
|
Illinois
|
0-2
|
4-9