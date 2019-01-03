Ticker
Preview: Border Battle restarts Big Ten play for Wisconsin

No. 22 Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0) vs. Minnesota (11-2, 1-1)

Game: Jan. 3, 2019 at the Kohl Center

Time: 8:00 PM CT (Thursday)

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Aew2w98iy6lkzsuswbpj
Richard Pitino
Kevin Noon

Pre-game notes

*(1st) - Former Wisconsin assistant coach Rob Jeter is in his first season on Pitino's staff at Minnesota.

*(4) - Number of players on UW's roster from the state of Minnesota: Brad Davison (Maple Grove), Nate Reuvers (Lakeville), Walt McGroy (Minneapolis) and Joe Hedstrom (Hopkins).

*(8) - The Badgers have won eight straight over the Gophers and seven in a row at home.

*(11th) - Gophers senior forward Jordan Murphy became the 11th player in Big Ten history with 1,400-plus points and 1,000-plus career rebounds.

*(14th) - Wisconsin is currently ranked 14th in the NCAA NET rankings.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

15.5

3.8

2.8

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.5

2.8

1.8

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.3

4.6

1.1

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.2

2.5

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.2

10.7

4.8
Projected Starting Five (Minnesota)
Position Minnesota HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

Dupree McBrayer (SR)

6-5/195

10.6

2.0

2.6

SG

Amir Coffey (JR)

6-8/210

15.1

2.9

3.2

SF

Gabe Kalscheur (FR)

6-4/200

10.4

2.2

1.5

PF

Jordan Murphy (SR)

6-7/250

15.7

12.6

2.9

C

Daniel Oturu (FR)

6-10/225

10.8

8.1

0.3
Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall

No. 2 Michigan

2-0

13-0

No. 14 Ohio State

2-0

12-1

No. 21 Indiana

2-0

11-2

No. 8 Michigan State

2-0

11-2

No. 22 Wisconsin

2-0

10-3

Maryland

2-1

11-3

Minnesota

1-1

11-2

Purdue

1-1

8-5

No. 24 Nebraska

1-2

11-3

No. 25 Iowa

0-2

11-2

Northwestern

0-2

9-4

Rutgers

0-2

7-5

Penn State

0-2

7-6

Illinois

0-2

4-9
