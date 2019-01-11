-- (4) The Wisconsin-Purdue rivalry has been a series of streaks as of late, with the Badgers winning four straight matchups in 2014 and 2015 before the Boilermakers went on a four-game winning streak of their own from late 2015 through January of last year. The Badgers won their last game against Purdue 57-53 at the Kohl Center last year though, so we'll see if UW can build another winning streak of their own over the Boilermakers.

-- (69.1%) The Badgers own the Big Ten's best in-conference winning percentage since the 2001-02 season when Bo Ryan and Greg Gard arrived in Madison. The Badgers have won 69.1 percent of their Big Ten games (206-92), narrowly edging out Michigan State at 68.6 percent (205-94).

-- (3) Including last year's game at the Kohl Center, Purdue has been held to 55 points or less just three times in their last five seasons. The Badgers were responsible for all three of them, and won all three games. With the Boilermakers currently averaging 77.6 points per game, the Badgers will have their hands full on the defensive end.

-- (40.9%) The good news for UW is that they have done a pretty good job of holding teams under their usual scoring pace this season. So far this year the Badgers have allowed teams to shoot 40.9 percent overall, and just 30.6 percent from 3-point range.

-- (15) Brad Davison might be starting to find his footing on the offensive end as he adjusts to playing off the ball instead of point guard, like he did last year. Davison is averaging 15 points per game over UW's last five contests.